Tennis Tracker: Swiatek wins third French Open title after titanic Muchova tussle

Updated
Swiatek is the big favourite for today's final
Swiatek is the big favourite for today's final
Reuters
Iga Swiatek will today be looking to win her third French Open and third overall, while Karolina Muhcova will be playing in her first Grand Slam final. We'll bring you updates and highlights from the clash as well as any other news from the tennis world right here.

18:00 CET - A champion performance from Iga Swiatek (22) has seen her tested to the very limit against Karolina Muchova (26), but the world number one has prevailed against the Czech star, winning the final in three sets 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 49 minutes. The Pole was in a battle today, but she is now a three-time champion at Roland Garros.

17:08 CET - We have a final on our hands now. Iga Swiatek (22) looked to be strolling to her third French Open title, but Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova (26) had other ideas, winning the second set 7-5 whilst breaking the Pole's serve three times along the way.

16:06 CET - Swiatek (22) cruises to first set lead in the women's French Open final against Karolina Muhcova (26) 6-2.

15:13 CET - The women's final is underway, with Swiatek serving first.

13:50 CET - A number of finals at Roland Garros have already finished today; Tokito Oda (17) became the youngest male Grand Slam champion across all disciplines by winning the men's wheelchair singles champions, Diede de Groot (26) won the women's equivalent, and Alina Korneeva (15) claimed the girls' singles title.

11:13 CET - Tomorrow's men's final will see Novak Djokovic (36) try to become the first man ever to win 23 Grand Slams, with last year's runner-up Casper Ruud (24) his opponent.

Alexander Zverev, who lost to Ruud yesterday, admits the Serb is the favourite, but thinks the pressure could get to him.

"I think it couldn't be better for Casper," said the German. "Novak is one of the best players in the world, that's for sure, but when you're on the brink of history I think that adds a little bit of pressure."

Read the full story here

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker, which will bring you coverage of the French Open final between Iga Swiatek (22) and Karolina Muchova (26).

