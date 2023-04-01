Tennis Tracker: Upsets galore on the grass as Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Kalinina are stunned

Tennis Tracker: Upsets galore on the grass as Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Kalinina are stunned

Richard Gasquet defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round in Stuttgart

A number of the game's biggest names began their grass-court seasons today with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Taylor Fritz (25) all taking to the court. It didn't go to plan for all of them, however. Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker throughout the week for results, highlights and more.

22:10 CET - Our Flash Moment of the day from the men's side was an incredible rally between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Adrian Mannarino (34). The Russian won the point but lost the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

ATP Flash Moment of the day Flashscore

21:21 CET - That's all for the day's play across the ATP and WTA tournaments. Tune in to the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow as it's quarter-final time in Den Bosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham.

19:55 CET - Swiss teen Celine Naef (17) has continued her good run in the Netherlands by beating Caty McNally (21) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Naef defeated Venus Williams (42) in the fifth round and will next meet top seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) in the quarters tomorrow. Can she make it one more upset?

19:45 CET - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has been dumped out of Stuttgart by veteran Richard Gasquet (36) who recorded his 600th career win. Their match finished 7-6(10/8), 2-6, 7-5.

Gasquet will next face Jan-Lennard Struff (33) in the quarters.

18:18 CET - In one of the tightest two-set matches you'll see, Jan-Lennard Struff (33) has beaten Tommy Paul (26) 7-6, 7-6 in Stuttgart.

In Den Bosch meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu (22) has lost to Viktoria Hruncakova (25), 7-6, 6-3.

16:35 CET - Harriet Dart (26) has upset fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina (26) 6-0, 7-5 in Nottingham to book a quarter-final spot.

Dart - Kalinina highlights Flashscore

15:12 CET - In his first grass-court game of the year, world number eight Taylor Fritz (25) has beaten Aslan Karatsev (29) 7-6, 6-3 in Stuttgart.

Karatsev vs Fritz highlights Flashscore

Fritz interview Flashscore

14:50 CET - There's been an upset in Den Bosch, with top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) being knocked out by Adrian Mannarino (34), losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev vs Mannarino highlights Flashscore

Mannarino interview Flashscore

14:28 CET - Fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has beaten Kimberly Birrell (25) in Den Bosch, winning 6-4, 7-6.

Birrell vs Alexandrova highlights Flashscore

13:20 CET - The first matches of the day have finished, with Tallon Griekspoor (26) beating Alexei Popyrin (23) and Emina Bektas (30) knocking out Sachia Vickery (28) at Hertogenbosch, and Martin Fucsovics (31) winning against Wu Yibing (23) in Stuttgart.

11:37 CET - Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez (41), who will retire this season after 25 years on the ATP Tour, has been appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals.

Read all about it here

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis; we'll bring you updates from games in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham and all the latest news.