Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray and Dan Evans stay on doubles course in Paris after terrific comeback

Andy Murray and Dan Evans stay on doubles course in Paris after terrific comeback

Andy Murray and Dan Evans celebrate their win in Paris
Andy Murray and Dan Evans celebrate their win in ParisReuters
Twice gold medallist Andy Murray (37) kept his Olympic dream - and career - alive for one more match at least when he teamed up with fellow Briton Dan Evans (34) to beat Kei Nishikori (34) and Taro Daniel (31) in a miraculous Roland Garros comeback on Sunday.

The British pair squeezed past their opponents 2-6, 7-6, 11-9 and into the second round after saving five match points, delaying Murray from ending his glittering career.

Murray, the first male tennis player to claim two Olympic singles gold medals and widely regarded as one of Britain's all-time great sportsmen, said he would not compete in the singles to focus on doubles in his final tournament before retirement.

After losing the first set and going down 4-2 in the second, the British pair stormed back thanks to a strong net game, pushing the Japanese pair to a tiebreak to win the second set.

Nishikori and Daniel quickly took the lead in the match tiebreak but the Britons hit back, saving five match points before closing the contest out in a little over two hours.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games ATP - SinglesMurray AndyEvans DanielDaniel TaroNishikori KeiOlympic Games
Related Articles
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory
Tennis Tracker: Murray's career lives to fight another day, Zverev through to second round
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Lebanon's Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks in first round
Zverev makes strong start to Olympic title defence with comfortable win over Munar
Nadal 'ready to play' Olympic singles with Djokovic in sight
Australia's Alex de Minaur withdraws from men's singles event in Paris
Updated
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Varane joins Como
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings