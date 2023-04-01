Carlos Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz has been out of action since mid-October

World number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) will play at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin, the Spaniard said on Wednesday, after he withdrew from the Swiss Indoors championships this month due to injury.

The reigning Wimbledon champion had previously been sidelined due to an inflammation in his left foot and problems with his gluteal muscles, according to Swiss Indoors organisers.

"I have good news!" Alcaraz wrote on the social media platform X. "I am feeling better every day and I will play Paris-Bercy and be in Turin for the ATP Finals! Excited to finish the year on a high!"

Alcaraz won his third and fourth Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid this year but came up short in Cincinnati in an epic final against rival Novak Djokovic (36).

He surrendered his number one world ranking to Djokovic at the US Open, where he lost in the semi-final round.

The Paris Masters begin on Monday, while the ATP Finals run from November 12th through November 19th.