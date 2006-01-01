Advertisement
  4. Emma Raducanu forced to wait as rain delays Korea Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu forced to wait as rain delays Korea Open quarter-finals

Rain has caused delays at the Seoul Open
Rain has caused delays at the Seoul Open
The Korea Open quarter-final between Russian top seed Daria Kasatkina and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu was pushed back a day after all play was washed out by heavy rain on Friday.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals in Seoul will now take place on Saturday, although more wet weather is forecast.

Also in the last eight, Brazil's number three seed Beatriz Haddad Maia faces Russia's Polina Kudermetova, while Russian number four seed Diana Shnaider faces Ukraine's number five seed Marta Kostyuk.

Another Russian, Veronika Kudermetova, plays Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

The tournament was hit by a string of last-minute withdrawals including world number one Iga Swiatek, US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Mentions
TennisEmma RaducanuDaria KasatkinaSeoul WTA - Singles
