Monfils rallies back in Stockholm to win 12th career ATP title against Kotov

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stockholm ATP - Singles
  4. Monfils rallies back in Stockholm to win 12th career ATP title against Kotov
Monfils rallies back in Stockholm to win 12th career ATP title against Kotov
France's Gael Monfils got his first title of an injury-plagued season in Stockholm
France's Gael Monfils got his first title of an injury-plagued season in Stockholm
AFP
French veteran Gael Monfils (37) rallied past Russian qualifier Pavel Kotov (24) to win the 12th ATP title of his career and first this season in Stockholm on Sunday.

Monfils, ranked 140th, won 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 against his 109th-ranked opponent for his second title in the Swedish capital after 2011.

Monfils has endured a season plagued by foot and wrist injuries.

He is just the fourth player above the age of 37 to win an ATP Tour title since 1990, joining Roger Federer, Ivo Karlovic and Feliciano Lopez.

Monfils was pushed hard in the two hour-35 minute clash on his way to becoming the oldest champion in the history of the tournament.

Monfils v Kotov highlights
Flashscore

"Credit to Pavel," said Monfils after the first meeting between the pair.

"He has had an unbelievable week and he was pushing me on the court. I ran a lot today. When I had to save break points in the second set, I tried to push through.

"I don't know how I pulled up but I kept believing and fighting."

Monfils dropped just two sets on his way to the trophy, his first since Adelaide in January last year, and will move up to 89th in the ATP rankings.

Kotov was aiming to win his first title on Sunday in his maiden final.

Mentions
TennisStockholm ATP - SinglesMonfils GaelKotov Pavel
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Mertens wins title in Tunisia
Updated
ATP roundup: Shintaro Mochizuki stuns top seed Taylor Fritz in Tokyo
Fritz and Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
Show more
Tennis
Bublik brushes aside Fils in Antwerp to claim third ATP title in a return to form
'More subdued' Ben Shelton wins Japan Open for first career ATP title
Holger Rune hoping to glean Novak Djokovic secrets from new coach Boris Becker
Tennis Tracker: Fernandez knocked out of Nanchang, Tsitsipas shocked by Fils
Ben Shelton shocked by speed of career after moving into Japan Open semis
Novak Djokovic to start 2024 season at United Cup but Rafael Nadal set to be absent
WTA roundup: Paolini battles into Tunisia final eight after triumphing over Marcinko
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Football Tracker: Lyon still winless after Clermont loss, Guiu scores to earn Barca the win
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings