Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Mertens wins title in Tunisia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Mertens wins title in Tunisia
Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Mertens wins title in Tunisia
Updated
Shelton with his first ATP trophy
Shelton with his first ATP trophy
Profimedia
Another Sunday has come around, and that means there are a whole host of finals for you on the ATP and WTA Tours. We will have all the results and highlights as champions are crowned.

19:55 CET - Meanwhile, on the WTA tour the Flashmoment of the day can be seen below!

Flashmoment of the day
Flashshscore

19:28 CET - In a day of crowning first-time champions and returning champions, we have our Flashmoment of the day. 

Firstly on the ATP tour, Gael Monfils match with Kotov provided the Flashmoment of the day! Check it out here.

Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

19:19 CET - Tamara Korpatsch (28) has won her first WTA title! She has beaten Elena Gabriela Ruse (25) 6-3, 6-4 to claim an impressive victory in Romania. 

Korpatsch - Ruse HL
Flashscore

18:08 CET - All the results are coming in as it is all over in Belgium. Alexander Bublik (26) has won in Antwerp after a dominant display against teenager Arthur Fils (19, winning 6-4 6-4 and a much-needed return to form.

Bublik - Fils HL
Flashscore

18:01 CET - Gael Monfils (37) comes from a set down to beat Pavel Kotov 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 to win the Stockholm Open! And with that he becomes the oldest winner of the competition and it is his first title since January 2022.

Monfils - Kotov HL
Flashscore

16:27 CET - Elise Mertens (27) has done it, she wins the Tunisian Open after cruising past Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-3, 6-0 in the final. Despite making the third round at the US Open and fourth round at the French Open, Mertens has struggled on the tour this year. In her first final of 2023, she made no mistake, bringing home the title. 

Mertens - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

14:12 CET - The battle of the Czechs in the Nanchang final has not disappointed. Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Marie Bouzkova (25) in three sets. Siniakova saved match points in the second set before battling to two tie-break wins in more than three-and-a-half hours of play. The match finished 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 to the world number 60.

Bouzkova - Siniakova highlights
Flashscore
Katerina Siniakova post-match interview
Flashscore

11:02 CET - Ben Shelton (21) is the champion in Tokyo! The American has had a fantastic few months, and has now capped it off with his first ever ATP title, defeating Aslan Karatsev (30) 7-5, 6-1. As a result, he will rise into the top 15 in the world rankings.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, and today, a number of players will be targeting glory. Ben Shelton (21), Arthur Fils (19) and Gael Monfils (37) are all in final action, and we will keep you up to date with everything that happens.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerMertens ElisePaolini JasmineMonfils GaelKotov PavelBublik AlexanderKorpatsch TamaraRuse Elena Gabriela
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Fernandez knocked out of Nanchang, Tsitsipas shocked by Fils
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas going strong in Antwerp, Fernandez wins twice in one day
Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas through in Antwerp as only top seed left
Show more
Tennis
Monfils rallies back in Stockholm to win 12th career ATP title against Kotov
Bublik brushes aside Fils in Antwerp to claim third ATP title in a return to form
'More subdued' Ben Shelton wins Japan Open for first career ATP title
Holger Rune hoping to glean Novak Djokovic secrets from new coach Boris Becker
Ben Shelton shocked by speed of career after moving into Japan Open semis
Novak Djokovic to start 2024 season at United Cup but Rafael Nadal set to be absent
ATP roundup: Shintaro Mochizuki stuns top seed Taylor Fritz in Tokyo
WTA roundup: Paolini battles into Tunisia final eight after triumphing over Marcinko
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Football Tracker: AC Milan down to 10 against Juventus, Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings