Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Mertens wins title in Tunisia

Another Sunday has come around, and that means there are a whole host of finals for you on the ATP and WTA Tours. We will have all the results and highlights as champions are crowned.

19:55 CET - Meanwhile, on the WTA tour the Flashmoment of the day can be seen below!

Flashmoment of the day Flashshscore

19:28 CET - In a day of crowning first-time champions and returning champions, we have our Flashmoment of the day.

Firstly on the ATP tour, Gael Monfils match with Kotov provided the Flashmoment of the day! Check it out here.

Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

19:19 CET - Tamara Korpatsch (28) has won her first WTA title! She has beaten Elena Gabriela Ruse (25) 6-3, 6-4 to claim an impressive victory in Romania.

Korpatsch - Ruse HL Flashscore

18:08 CET - All the results are coming in as it is all over in Belgium. Alexander Bublik (26) has won in Antwerp after a dominant display against teenager Arthur Fils (19, winning 6-4 6-4 and a much-needed return to form.

Bublik - Fils HL Flashscore

18:01 CET - Gael Monfils (37) comes from a set down to beat Pavel Kotov 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 to win the Stockholm Open! And with that he becomes the oldest winner of the competition and it is his first title since January 2022.

Monfils - Kotov HL Flashscore

16:27 CET - Elise Mertens (27) has done it, she wins the Tunisian Open after cruising past Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-3, 6-0 in the final. Despite making the third round at the US Open and fourth round at the French Open, Mertens has struggled on the tour this year. In her first final of 2023, she made no mistake, bringing home the title.

Mertens - Paolini highlights Flashscore

14:12 CET - The battle of the Czechs in the Nanchang final has not disappointed. Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Marie Bouzkova (25) in three sets. Siniakova saved match points in the second set before battling to two tie-break wins in more than three-and-a-half hours of play. The match finished 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 to the world number 60.

Bouzkova - Siniakova highlights Flashscore

Katerina Siniakova post-match interview Flashscore

11:02 CET - Ben Shelton (21) is the champion in Tokyo! The American has had a fantastic few months, and has now capped it off with his first ever ATP title, defeating Aslan Karatsev (30) 7-5, 6-1. As a result, he will rise into the top 15 in the world rankings.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, and today, a number of players will be targeting glory. Ben Shelton (21), Arthur Fils (19) and Gael Monfils (37) are all in final action, and we will keep you up to date with everything that happens.