Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas going strong in Antwerp, Fernandez wins twice in one day

22:00 CET - Our moment of the day on the women’s circuit was a brilliant rally between Marie Bouzkova (25) and Camila Osorio (21) in Nanchang.
21:55 CET - Rebeka Masarova (24) has booked the final semi-final spot in Cluj after coming back to beat Ana Bogdan (30) 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.
Over in Antwerp, young gun Arthur Fils (19) did the same after breezing past Juan Pablo Varillas (28) 6-3, 6-0.
20:40 CET - In a close battle between two French veterans, Gael Monfils (37) has defeated Adrian Mannarino (35) 7-5, 7-6(3) to advance to the semi-finals in Stockholm.
20:30 CET - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is into the final four in Antwerp after beating Yannick Hanfmann (31) 6-3, 6-3.
18:20 CET - Earlier in Antwerp, Alexander Bublik (26) and Maximilian Marterer (28) picked up quarter-final wins with the two other quarters to come.
In Stockholm, the first two semi-final qualifiers were Pavel Kotov (24) and Miomir Kecmanovic (25) - also two more to come there.
15:14 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) won the battle of the Italians after defeating Lucia Bronzetti (24) in Monastir 7-5, 7-6.
14:34 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) has gone bang-bang! After earlier winning to make it through to the last eight in Nanchang, the Canadian has now beaten Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) 6-3, 6-4 to move into the semis tomorrow.
12:47 CET - Aslan Karatsev (30) pulled an upset against Alex de Minaur (24) to move to the final four in Tokyo after a 6-3, 6-2 win.
11:50 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) cruised through in Nanchang, defeating Camila Osorio (21) 6-0, 6-4.
10:03 CET - Diana Shnaider (19) is through to the semi-finals in Nanchang after winning against Nao Hibino (28) 6-0, 7-5.
09:37 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) run in Tokyo has come to an end after a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marcos Giron (30).
09:17 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) joined Nanchang's final eight after defeating Xiaodi You (27) 6-4, 6-1.
09:09 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was the winner of an exciting contest against Tommy Paul (26) as the world number 19 became the first semi-finalist of the day after his 7-6, 6-3 victory.
05:43 CET - An All-American clash sees Tommy Paul clash with Ben Shelton in Tokyo for a final four spot, followed by Felix Auger Aliassime's match with Marcos Giron.
Alex de Minaur takes on Aslan Karatsev while Alexei Popyrin clashes with Shintaro Mochizuki. Veteran Gael Monfils eyes the semi-finals in Stockholm but will have to get past fellow countryman Adrian Mannarino in order to do so. Tallon Griekspoor is on the other end of the draw, playing against Pavel Kotov.
In Antwerp, Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the final four.
Another clash of fellow compatriots sees Italian Jasmine Paolini facing Lucia Bronzetti in Monastir as they follow Elise Merten and Mai Hontama's match.
Meanwhile, in Nanchang, teenage prodigy Diana Shnaider continues to impress as she looks to reach the final four of the China tournament. Her challenger will be Nao Hibino. Leylah Fernandez also faces Xiaodi You.