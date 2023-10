Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Shelton victorious in Tokyo, Tiafoe shocked by Karatsev

Top seeds are looking for third round spots all over the globe, we will be updating you on the action from Belgium, Sweden, Japan, Tunisia, and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

20:19 CET - A shock in Stockholm where eighth seed Dan Evans (33) has been seen off by qualifier Filip Misolic (22) in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

16:17 CET - The second seed in Tunisia - Elise Mertens (27) - is through to the next round thanks to a 7-5, 6-0 win against qualifier Alexandra Eala (18).

Elsewhere, Tokyo's sixth seed Frances Tiafoe (25) has been knocked out in dramatic fashion by Aslan Karatsev (30) 6-3, 7-6.

Meanwhile, here are the highlights from Laura Siegemund's (35) win over Nanchang's fourth seed Wang Xinyu (22).

15:39 CET - Katerina Siniakova (27) is through to the next round in Nanchang after she defeated Chinese wildcard Yuhan Wang 6-3, 6-3.

15:15 CET - JJ Wolf (24) managed to get past Sebastian Baez (22), bringing us the first result of the day from Stockholm as the American was victorious 7-6, 6-2.

14:19 CET - Casper Ruud (24) survived a tough first set against Yosuke Watanuki (25) to claim a 7-6(6), 6-3 win in Japan.

14:10 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) crushed Kathinka von Deichmann (29) 6-1, 6-1 to reach the next round in Nanchang.

12:35 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was involved in a tight battle with Taro Daniel (30) in Tokyo, but eventually came out on top 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Meanwhile, over in Nanchang, last week's Hong Kong champion Leylah Fernandez (21) eased past Hanyu Guo (25) 6-1, 6-3.

10:32 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was on the wrong end of an upset in Nanchang as she lost to Nao Hibino (28) 7-6, 6-3.

8:57 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) is into the third round in Tokyo after winning against Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-3.

8:42 CET - Alexei Popyrin (24) pulled off an upset against Karen Khachanov (27) as the Australian moved to the next round after a 6-4, 6-2 win.

7:17 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) progressed in Tokyo after an animated match saw him win against Jack Draper (21) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

5:41 CET - Starting with Tokyo where Casper Ruud clashes with Yosuke Watanuki, Taylor Fritz with Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe takes on Aslan Karatsev.

Stan Wawrinka takes to court in Stockholm ahead of Borna Gojo, Dan Evans faces Filip Misolic and Sebastian Baez begins the day in Sweden against JJ Wolf.

In terms of WTA action, Monastir sees Jasmine Paolini clash with Alize Cornet as well as Lesia Tsurenko against Chloe Paquet.

Meanwhile, in Nanchang, Beatriz Haddad Maia is up against Nao Hibino and Magda Linette plays Valeria Savinykh.