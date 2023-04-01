Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Shelton victorious in Tokyo, Tiafoe shocked by Karatsev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Shelton victorious in Tokyo, Tiafoe shocked by Karatsev
Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Shelton victorious in Tokyo, Tiafoe shocked by Karatsev
Fritz defeated Norrie in Tokyo
Fritz defeated Norrie in Tokyo
Profimedia
Top seeds are looking for third round spots all over the globe, we will be updating you on the action from Belgium, Sweden, Japan, Tunisia, and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

20:19 CET - A shock in Stockholm where eighth seed Dan Evans (33) has been seen off by qualifier Filip Misolic (22) in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

16:17 CET - The second seed in Tunisia - Elise Mertens (27) - is through to the next round thanks to a 7-5, 6-0 win against qualifier Alexandra Eala (18).

Elsewhere, Tokyo's sixth seed Frances Tiafoe (25) has been knocked out in dramatic fashion by Aslan Karatsev (30) 6-3, 7-6.

Meanwhile, here are the highlights from Laura Siegemund's (35) win over Nanchang's fourth seed Wang Xinyu (22).

Siegemund - Xinyu highlights
Flashscore

15:39 CET - Katerina Siniakova (27) is through to the next round in Nanchang after she defeated Chinese wildcard Yuhan Wang 6-3, 6-3.

15:15 CET - JJ Wolf (24) managed to get past Sebastian Baez (22), bringing us the first result of the day from Stockholm as the American was victorious 7-6, 6-2.

14:19 CET - Casper Ruud (24) survived a tough first set against Yosuke Watanuki (25) to claim a 7-6(6), 6-3 win in Japan. 

Watanuki vs Ruud highlights
Flashscore
Ruud highlights
Flashscore

14:10 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) crushed Kathinka von Deichmann (29) 6-1, 6-1 to reach the next round in Nanchang.

Bouzkova vs Von Deichmann highlights
Flashscore

12:35 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was involved in a tight battle with Taro Daniel (30) in Tokyo, but eventually came out on top 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Meanwhile, over in Nanchang, last week's Hong Kong champion Leylah Fernandez (21) eased past Hanyu Guo (25) 6-1, 6-3.

10:32 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was on the wrong end of an upset in Nanchang as she lost to Nao Hibino (28) 7-6, 6-3

Haddad Maia vs Hibino highlights
Flashscore

8:57 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) is into the third round in Tokyo after winning against Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-3.

Fritz vs Norrie highlights
Flashscore
Fritz interview
Flashscore

8:42 CET - Alexei Popyrin (24) pulled off an upset against Karen Khachanov (27) as the Australian moved to the next round after a 6-4, 6-2 win.

7:17 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) progressed in Tokyo after an animated match saw him win against Jack Draper (21) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

De Minaur - Draper highlights
Flashscore
De Minaur post-match interview
Flashscore

5:41 CET - Starting with Tokyo where Casper Ruud clashes with Yosuke Watanuki, Taylor Fritz with Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe takes on Aslan Karatsev.

Stan Wawrinka takes to court in Stockholm ahead of Borna Gojo, Dan Evans faces Filip Misolic and Sebastian Baez begins the day in Sweden against JJ Wolf.

In terms of WTA action, Monastir sees Jasmine Paolini clash with Alize Cornet as well as Lesia Tsurenko against Chloe Paquet
Meanwhile, in Nanchang, Beatriz Haddad Maia is up against Nao Hibino and Magda Linette plays Valeria Savinykh.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Thompson stuns Zverev in Tokyo as Paul defeats Altmaier
Tennis Tracker: Pegula wins Korean Open, Hurkacz beats Rublev in Shanghai final
Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Hurkacz win Shanghai semis, Pegula through to Seoul final
Show more
Tennis
Fresh Fritz starts Japan Open title defence with win over Norrie
WTA roundup: Number five seed Zhu Lin falls in Nanchang opener to Diana Shnaider
Zverev exits Japan Open after 'horrible' first-round loss to Thompson
Hubert Hurkacz beats Andrey Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller
Andrey Rublev downs Grigor Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hubert Hurkacz
Big-serving Hurkacz powers into Shanghai Masters final after defeating Korda
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings