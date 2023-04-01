Tennis Tracker: Thompson stuns Zverev in Tokyo as Paul defeats Altmaier

Top seeds are looking for third round spots all over the globe, we will be updating you on the action from Belgium, Sweden, Japan, Tunisia, and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

19:13 CET - Miomir Kecmanovic (24) is the next through in Stockholm, advancing into the second round by seeing off Swedish wildcard Karl Friberg (24) 6-4, 6-2.

17:30 CET - Dino Prizmic (18) pulled off an impressive win against Jiri Lehecka (21) 6-3, 7-5.

17:04 CET - Meanwhile, back in Tokyo, fifth seed Tommy Paul (26) wins the final game of the day, beaten Germany's Daniel Altmaier (25) with a comeback win of 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 over 131 minutes.

Paul - Altmaier highlights Flashscore

16:31 CET - Cluj-Napoca's eighth seed Jodie Burrage (24) is through to the second round, after beating India's Ankita Raina (30) 6-0, 6-2 on the Romanian hard courts.

15:54 CET - We have our first result from Stockholm as Lorenzo Sonego (28) is into the second round thanks to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Dusan Lajovic (33).

Meanwhile back in Tokyo, home favourite Yoshihito Nishioka (28) is out after American qualifier Marcos Giron (30) beat him in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 in nearly three hours. The first set tie-break lasted an exhausting 30 points.

14:28 CET - Diana Shnaider (19) comfortably past Lin Zhu (29) in Nanchang 6-4, 6-2.

12:58 CET - Back in China, the first day in Nanchang is heading towards a finish as Kimberly Birrell (25) has seen off qualifier Sijia Wei (19) 7-5, 7-5.

12:42 CET - Play is underway in Romania, where fourth seed Rebeka Masarova (24) is the first woman through to the second round after defeating Germany's Noma Noha Akugue (19) in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

11:09 CET - Felix Auger Aliassime (23) fought off Aleksandar Vukic (27), needing just under an hour to win 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in Tokyo.

10:44 CET - Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) brushed off Xinyu Jang (24) in just over an hour to move through to the next round in Nanchang thanks to a 6-4, 6-0 win.

8:03 CET - Jordan Thompson (29) progressed in Tokyo after defeating Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 6-4.

Thompson - Zverev highlights Flashscore

Thompson post-match interview Flashscore

7:00 CET - Sebastian Ofner (27) and Mackenzie McDonald (28) are the first and early winners of the day as they defeated Christopher O'Connell (29) and Max Purcell (25) respectively in Tokyo.

5:42 CET - Dominic Thiem takes on Luca Nardi in Antwerp for a place in the third round, while in Stockholm Dusan Lajovic clashes with Lorenzo Sonego

Moving to Japan as Alexander Zverev is up against Jordan Thompson in Tokyo, Felix Auger Aliassime challenges Aleksandar Vukic and Tommy Paul wraps up the day with his match versus Daniel Altmaier.

In terms of WTA action, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) takes on Nadia Podoroska (26) while Lin Zhu faces promising Diana Shnaider in Nanchang.