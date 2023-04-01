Tennis Tracker: Fernandez knocked out of Nanchang, Tsitsipas shocked by Fils

It’s set to be a busy day in the world of tennis, with a whole host of semi-finals taking place at six different events. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up date with all the results and provide you with some highlights.

19:57 CET - Our last semi-final of the day has come to an end and we have had a shock result. Antwerp's top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has been upset by Arthur Fils (19) in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 - meaning the Frenchman will play Alexander Bublik (26) in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas - Fils highlights Flashscore

19:28 CET - Gael Monfils (37) joins Pavel Kotov (24) in the final in Stockholm after he beat Laslo Djere (28) 7-5, 6-2 in 76 minutes.

Monfils - Djere highlights Flashscore

Meanwhile, in Tunisia, second seed Elise Mertens (27) is through to the showpiece event on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Clara Burel (22). She will face Jasmine Paolini (27) tomorrow.

Mertens - Burel highlights Flashscore

17:48 CET - More semi-finals have been completed across Europe, with some shocks along with the way.

The biggest of them came in Romania, where home favourite Elena Gabriela Ruse (25) has shocked the tournament fourth seed Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-1, 6-4 in under 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini (27) is the first through to the final at the Monastir Open in Tunisia with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Lesia Tsurenko (34).

Paolini - Tsurenko highlights Flashscore

And, in Belgium, third seed Alexander Bublik (26) is through to the final - chasing his third ATP title - after seeing off Germany's Maximilian Marterer (28) in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

16:01 CET - Back in Europe, we have more semi-final clashes in the ATP and WTA.

First up, Pavel Kotov (24) has secured his spot in Sunday's Stockholm final with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Miomir Kecmanovic (24), whilst in Romania, Tamara Korpatsch (28) won an all-German semi-final against Eva Lys (21) 6-4, 6-3 to play for her maiden WTA Tour title.

13:42 CET - It will be an all-Czech final in Nanchang on Sunday as Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Leylah Fernandez (21) in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 - setting up a clash with compatriot Marie Bouzkova (25) for the title.

12:20 CET: The line-up for the Tokyo final has been completed and there has been some heartbreak for the home fans. Aslan Karatsev (30) has seen off home favourite Shintaro Mochizuki (20), who had been having a fairytale run, 6-3, 6-4. He will now face Ben Shelton (21) in Sunday's showpiece.

11:06 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is into the final in Nanchang after a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Diana Shnaider (19).

Bouzkova vs Shnaider highlights Flashscore

Bouzkova interview Flashscore

09:57 CET - Ben Shelton (21) has battled back from the absolute brink to claim a thrilling victory against Marcos Giron (30) and reach his first-ever ATP final. The American was a set and a double break down, but mounted a stunning comeback to win 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 51 minutes.

Shelton vs Giron highlights Flashscore

Shelton interview Flashscore

07:25 CET - Get yourselves strapped in and ready for all the tennis today - it's going to be a busy one! Some of the big names in action include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Antwerp, Ben Shelton (21) in Tokyo, Leylah Fernandez (21) in Nanchang and Gael Monfils (37) in Stockholm.