Elena Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stuttgart WTA - Singles
  4. Elena Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk
Elena Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk
Updated
Elena Rybakina now has three titles in 2024
Elena Rybakina now has three titles in 2024
Profimedia
Elena Rybakina (24) had little trouble in seeing off Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-2, 6-2 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, her third title this year.

The Kazakhstani fourth seed broke to love in the opening game and cruised to the first set, breaking again to make it 5-2 and then holding to love.

Kostyuk had no answer and when her opponent broke serve once more in the first game of the second set, the unseeded Ukrainian cut a forlorn figure as she dropped to her knees.

Rybakina, who defeated world number one and winner of the last two titles Iga Swiatek (22) in the semi-finals, showed no mercy and Kostyuk forced her only break points over the course of the match when 3-2 down in the second set.

If there was to be a comeback, this was Kostyuk's chance, but she looked close to tears as she failed to take advantage of three break points, constantly looking in frustration at her coach in the crowd.

After holding serve, Rybakina broke again to make it 5-2 to leave her serving for the match. After hitting 10 aces in her win over Swiatek, she did not need any to dismiss Kostyuk.

Rybakina adds the Stuttgart title to her wins in the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open this year. For Kostyuk, this was her second final defeat of 2024 after she lost the decider of the San Diego Open in March.

"It's an amazing event and I hope to be back here every year, thank you," Kostyuk said.

"I want to say how incredibly proud I am to see so many Ukrainian flags out here this week."

Mentions
TennisStuttgart WTA - SinglesKostyuk MartaRybakina ElenaSwiatek Iga
Related Articles
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
Updated
Aryna Sabalenka knocked out of Stuttgart Open by Marketa Vondrousova
Defending champion Iga Swiatek motors into Stuttgart quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Stephens win titles, Ruud leading Tsitsipas in Barcelona
Tsitsipas overcomes Lajovic and faces Ruud in Sunday's Barcelona final
Updated
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retires
Casper Ruud marches past Tomas Etcheverry to reach Barcelona final
Tennis Tracker: Kostyuk knocks out Vondrousova, Tsitsipas sets up Ruud final
Tsitsipas saves two match points to reach Barcelona semi-finals
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man Utd in control of FA Cup semi, Palace put five past West Ham
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings