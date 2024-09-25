Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Gauff ease through in Beijing, Pegula & Rublev also secure wins

There are plenty of big names involved on a blockbuster day of action in Beijing and Tokyo, including Carlos Alcaraz (21), Coco Gauff (20) and Jessica Pegula (30).

17:22 CET - Fourth seed Coco Gauff (20) has rounded off the day's play in Beijing with a routine 7-5, 6-3 win over Clara Burel (23).

And that's all from the Tennis Tracker today. Tune in tomorrow for more action from East Asia with a host of big names involved!

15:10 CET - The final two matches of the day's men's action in Beijing have just concluded with fourth seed Andrey Rublev (26) defeating Pablo Carreno-Busta (33) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Joining Rublev in the next round is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25), who beat local hope Zhang Zhizhen (27) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

14:26 CET - Back to Tokyo, where Ugo Humbert (26) is through to the next round thanks to a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over USA's Brandon Nakashima (23), whilst in the WTA event in Beijing, Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova (27) has come back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

12:56 CET - Second seed Jessica Pegula (30) is safely through in Beijing, defeating Diane Parry (22) 6-1, 7-6(4), while four-time major champion Naomi Osaka (26) and American Peyton Stearns (22) have also registered wins.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Arthur Fils (20) has progressed to the next round after his opponent Matteo Berrettini (28) was forced to retire with injury. The Italian had taken the opening set before succumbing to abdominal pain.

11:24 CET - Paula Badosa's (26) resurgence on the WTA Tour shows no signs of slowing down, with the Spaniard easing past Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-3, 6-2.

Also through in Beijing are 10th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Veronika Kudermetova (27) who secured three-set wins over Hailey Baptiste (22) and Xinyu Wang (23) respectively.

10:36 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has continued his impressive form from the Laver Cup, with a fairly routine 6-4, 6-4 victory against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) in Beijing.

Seventh seed Karen Khachanov (28) also moved into the next round, sweeping aside Roberto Carballes Baena (31) in straight sets.

09:40 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) has battled his way through to the next round in China after a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs (25).

Meanwhile, Britain's Katie Boulter (28) recovered from a break down in the opening set to defeat Taylor Townsend (28) 6-4, 6-4.

08:34 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) is through in Beijing after a convincing 6-3, 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils (38), while Francisco Cerundolo (26) and Roman Safiullin (27) have also progressed to the next round.

On the women's side of the tournament, Diana Shnaider (20) has made light work of Sofia Kenin (25) 6-2, 6-3 and home favourite Shuai Zhang (35) secured back-to-back wins after a shock 6-4, 6-2 triumph over sixth seed Emma Navarro (23).

08:18 CET - US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper (22) has moved into the quarter-finals in Tokyo after a hugely impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory over second seed Hubert Hurkacz (27).

Ben Shelton (21) is also through after a routine 6-4, 6-3 win against Argentina's Mariano Navone (23).

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!