Tennis Tracker: Osaka, Hurkacz and Berrettini secure wins, Humbert through in Tokyo

Osaka won earlier this morning
It's the opening day of action at tournaments in Beijing and Tokyo, with several of the world's best players looking to end their seasons on a high note.

15:13 CET - In the final match of the day, the red-hot Rebecca Sramkova (27) - who is coming off the back of a title win in Hua Hin and a final appearance in Monastir - continued her good form with a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 win against Anhelina Kalinina (27). 

And on that note, that'll be all from us today! Tune in tomorrow morning for more action from Asia!

14:40 CET - It's been a good couple of hours for American players at the WTA 1000 in Beijing, with Peyton Stearns (22), Alycia Parks (23) and Hailey Baptiste (22) all making it through to the second round.

13:24 CET - Frenchman Ugo Humbert (26) had little issue in Tokyo, thumping Shintaro Mochizuki (21) 6-1, 6-2 to move into the second round.

Meanwhile, Elina Avanesyan (22) overcame American Emina Bektas (31) 6-2, 7-5 in Beijing.

11:43 CET - Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) was involved in a three-hour battle with Roman Safiullin (27), eventually coming out on top 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

11:18 CET - Second seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) has battled through in Tokyo, outlasting Marcos Giron (31) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in just over two hours.

09:44 CET - Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka (26) has won her opening match in Beijing, sweeping aside Italy's Lucia Bronzetti (25) 6-3, 6-2.

Taylor Townsend (28) is also through to the next round after a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 triumph against Martina Trevisan (30).

08:50 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) is through in Tokyo after a fairly routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp (28).

08:23 CET - There have been a couple of notable results overnight, with Sofia Kenin (25) beating Ana Bogdan (31) 7-5, 6-2 in Beijing and Mariano Navone (23) getting the better of Luciano Darderi (22) 6-4, 6-4 in Tokyo.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here and the ATP schedule in Tokyo here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

