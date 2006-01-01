Tennis Tracker: Andreeva playing first WTA final, Berrettini & Rublev looking to win semis

11:00 CET - We have a great day of tennis ahead with two finals and a couple of semis to enjoy and all that before the Olympic tennis tournaments start tomorrow! Here are the main highlights of the day:
Starting with the ladies, two Poles - Magda Linette (32) and Magdalena Frech (26) - will meet in the Livesport Open final in Prague at 11:30 CET. At 15:00 CET, two Russians - Mirra Andreeva (17) and Elina Avanesyan (21) - will face off in the final in Iasi, Romania.
On the ATP circuit, it's semi-final day in Kitzbuhel and Umag with in-form Matteo Berrettini (28) in action at the former and Andrey Rublev (26) at the latter tournament.
