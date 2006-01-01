Tennis Tracker: Andreeva playing first WTA final, Berrettini & Rublev looking to win semis

The excitement continues to build for the Olympic tennis in Paris while major names are taking to the court elsewhere in Europe in the pursuit of smaller titles, and you can keep up with all of that right here.

11:00 CET - We have a great day of tennis ahead with two finals and a couple of semis to enjoy and all that before the Olympic tennis tournaments start tomorrow! Here are the main highlights of the day:

Starting with the ladies, two Poles - Magda Linette (32) and Magdalena Frech (26) - will meet in the Livesport Open final in Prague at 11:30 CET. At 15:00 CET, two Russians - Mirra Andreeva (17) and Elina Avanesyan (21) - will face off in the final in Iasi, Romania.

On the ATP circuit, it's semi-final day in Kitzbuhel and Umag with in-form Matteo Berrettini (28) in action at the former and Andrey Rublev (26) at the latter tournament.

