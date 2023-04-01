Tennis Tracker: Baez in Winston-Salem second round, Garcia through in Cleveland

Tennis Tracker: Baez in Winston-Salem second round, Garcia through in Cleveland

The qualifiers for the US Open begin today as the North American tour approaches its Grand Slam climax with just one competition left for both ATP and WTA, Winston-Salem and Cleveland respectively before our attention switches to the US Open. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:00 CET - Top seed Caroline Garcia (29) continues her serene passage in Cleveland, beating Peyton Stearns (21) 7-6, 6-3.

Garcia - Stearns highlights Flashscore

Elsewhere in Salem, Brandon Nakashima (22) has upset Arthur Fils (19) 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Nakashima - Fils highlights Flashscore

22:02 CET - A couple more through to the next round in Salem with both Laslo Djere (28) and Alex Michelsen (18) advancing, the latter upsetting 15th seed Sebastian Ofner (27) 7-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

21:24 CET - Away from the court, tennis great Serena Williams (41) has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

Back in Winston-Salem, Max Purcell (25) continues his good run with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Andrey Kuznetsov (32).

20:45 CET - Play is underway in both Winston-Salem and in Cleveland, and we have our first result from Ohio, where 11th seed Jasmine Paolini (27) knocked out by Xinyu Wang (21) 6-4, 6-3.

Wang - Paolini highlights Flashscore

17:40 CET - The ATP announced on Tuesday the creation from 2024 of a financial security programme for players ranked inside the top 250, guaranteeing a minimum yearly income and support in case of injury.

Read about that here.

05:35 CET - Some overnight action to update you on in Winston-Salem as Sebastian Baez defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Richard Gasquet triumphed over Marc-Andrea Huesler comfortably 6-4, 6-4.

Gasquet - Huesler highlights Flashscore

Jiri Lehecka takes on Mitchell Krueger later on today, as well as Sebastian Korda facing Benjamin Bonzi. Emil Ruusuvuori clashes with Max Purcell while Tallon Griekspoor challenges Jack Draper.

In terms of Cleveland action, Sloane Stephens triumphed in the All-American battle against Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Stephens - Davis highlights Flashscore

Stephens post-match interview Flashscore

Veronika Kudermetova was victorious over Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Kudermetova - Podoroska highlights Flashscore

Kudermetova post-match interview Flashscore

World number seven Caroline Garcia will be eyeing a spot in the final eight as she takes on Peyton Stearns. Lin Zhu and Varvara Gracheva will also be taking to court today.