Tennis Tracker: Baez in Winston-Salem second round, Garcia through in Cleveland

23:00 CET - Top seed Caroline Garcia (29) continues her serene passage in Cleveland, beating Peyton Stearns (21) 7-6, 6-3.
Elsewhere in Salem, Brandon Nakashima (22) has upset Arthur Fils (19) 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.
22:02 CET - A couple more through to the next round in Salem with both Laslo Djere (28) and Alex Michelsen (18) advancing, the latter upsetting 15th seed Sebastian Ofner (27) 7-6, 7-5.
Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.
21:24 CET - Away from the court, tennis great Serena Williams (41) has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.
Back in Winston-Salem, Max Purcell (25) continues his good run with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Andrey Kuznetsov (32).
20:45 CET - Play is underway in both Winston-Salem and in Cleveland, and we have our first result from Ohio, where 11th seed Jasmine Paolini (27) knocked out by Xinyu Wang (21) 6-4, 6-3.
17:40 CET - The ATP announced on Tuesday the creation from 2024 of a financial security programme for players ranked inside the top 250, guaranteeing a minimum yearly income and support in case of injury.
05:35 CET - Some overnight action to update you on in Winston-Salem as Sebastian Baez defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Richard Gasquet triumphed over Marc-Andrea Huesler comfortably 6-4, 6-4.
Jiri Lehecka takes on Mitchell Krueger later on today, as well as Sebastian Korda facing Benjamin Bonzi. Emil Ruusuvuori clashes with Max Purcell while Tallon Griekspoor challenges Jack Draper.
In terms of Cleveland action, Sloane Stephens triumphed in the All-American battle against Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Veronika Kudermetova was victorious over Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
World number seven Caroline Garcia will be eyeing a spot in the final eight as she takes on Peyton Stearns. Lin Zhu and Varvara Gracheva will also be taking to court today.