Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova shocked by Tauson, Caroline Garcia ambles through

Caroline Garcia takes on Linda Fruhvirtova later on today
Reuters
This youth vs experience between Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) rivalry is shaping up to be one for the books as they have faced each other yet again in the Cincinnati Open final, what probably was their most exciting match so far. Stay tuned as we bring you the highlights, reactions and updates here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:45 CET - Over in Winston-Salem, Max Purcell (25), who had a good run in Cincinnati last week, has continued his good form with a straigh-set 6-4, 6-1 victory against Marco Cecchinato (30).

22:25 CET - No such bad luck for top seed Caroline Garcia (29), who strolled past Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-3, 6-2.

Garcia - Fruhvirtova highlights
Flashscore

22:07 CET - An unfortunate ending for Katerina Siniakova (27) in her match with Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) as the Czech star has had to retire through injury whilst a set and two breaks down.

21:43 CET - Eleventh seed Jasmine Paolini (27) is through in Cleveland having beaten Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech (25) 6-1, 6-3.

Frech - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

21:11 CET - Meanwhile, over in Salem, Jack Draper (21) has seen off the challenge of Nuno Borges (26) 6-3, 6-1 in a breezy 55 minutes.

Also, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

21:02 CET - Back in Cleveland, and we have had a big shock with former French Open champion and second seed Barbora Krejcikova (27) beaten 6-4, 6-1 by lucky loser Clara Tauson (20).

Tauson - Krejcikova highlights
Flashscore
Clara Tauson post-match interview
Flashscore

Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

19:26 CET - Qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) is through in Cleveland, beating Emma Navarro (22) in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

09:38 CET - Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams (43) has withdrawn from this week's Cleveland event, as she aims to be fully fit for the US Open in a week.

Read more here.

05:35 CET - It took world number two Novak Djokovic almost four hours and a comeback after losing the first set to produce one of the greatest finals in the Cincinnati Open's history. The Serb prevailed against world number one Carlos Alcaraz after a 7-5 first set to win a couple of dramatic tiebreaks, 7(9)-6(7), 7(7), 6(4)

Djokovic - Alcaraz highlights
Flashscore
Djokovic post-match interview
Flashscore

 

As one North American tour ends, another begins with the US Open approaching quickly. The ATP Winston Salem Open's first round will be taking place today while in WTA action top seed Caroline Garcia plays her first match in Cleveland as the second round begins, the world number seven takes on Linda Fruhvirtova.

Wunderkind Mirra Andreeva faces Tamara Korpatsch, while Sloane Stephens wraps up the day with an All-American clash against Lauren Davis

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

