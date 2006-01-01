Tennis Tracker: Bu shocks Rublev in Beijing, Humbert and Fils through to Tokyo final

Advertisement
Yunchaokete Bu celebrates winning a point against Andrey Rublev
There are a host of big names involved on a blockbuster Monday as prestigious tournaments in Beijing and Tokyo approach the business end of proceedings.

16:23 CET - Our final game of the day in Beijing sees Yunchaokete Bu (22) stun fourth seed Andrey Rublev (26) 7-5, 6-4 to see the home favourite into the semi-finals of the China Open.

15:52 CET: In an incredibly tight tussle, Arthur Fils (20) has overcome Tokyo's sixth seed Holger Rune (21) 7-6(8), 7-6(10) in two hours and 25 minutes to make his way into tomorrow's final.

15:22 CET - Italian top seed Jannik Sinner (23) has moved into the Beijing semi-finals after saving two set points in a tense second set to defeat Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-2, 7-6(6).

14:51 CET - Fifth seed Qinwen Zheng (21) has won the final women's match of the day in Beijing, sweeping aside Nadia Podoroska (27) 6-3, 6-2 in dominant fashion.

14:00 CET - In Beijing, Amanda Anisimova (23) is through to the quarter-finals ninth seed Daria Kasatkina (27) in a battling straight-set win that saw the American prevail 7-6(1), 6-4 in 106 minutes.

13:30 CET - Frenchman Ugo Humbert (26) has booked his spot in the Tokyo final after surviving a second-set wobble to defeat Tomas Machac (23) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, Mirra Andreeva (17) recovered from a set down to impressively outlast Donna Vekic (28) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

11:52 CET - Second seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) battled through a close opening set to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov (28) 7-5, 6-2 in Beijing. 

The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev (28) in the semi-finals after the former US Open champion eased past Flavio Cobolli (22) 6-2, 6-4.

10:12 CET - Magda Linette (32) has pulled off a huge upset in Beijing, dismantling third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Also through to the next round in China are Karolina Muchova (28) and Cristina Bucsa (26).

08:53 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) has continued his recent upturn in form, battling past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) 6-4, 7-5 in two closely fought sets.

08:25 CET - Top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) was in ruthless form once again this morning, sweeping aside Ashlyn Krueger (20) 6-2, 6-2 to progress in China. The Belarusian has now won 14 consecutive matches dating back to Toronto at the start of August.

08:07 CET - There have already been a few results at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, with Naomi Osaka (26) and Madison Keys (29) securing impressive straight-set victories over Katie Volynets (22) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) respectively.

Anna Kalinskaya (25) is also through to the fourth round after her opponent Peyton Stearns (22) was forced to retire while trailing 6-3, 3-6, 1-3.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here.

07:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!

Sinner admits to having sleepless nights over doping case
Fils edges Rune in two tie-breaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert
Sinner defies doping case and beats Lehecka to reach Beijing last four
Carlos Alcaraz sets up clash against Daniil Medvedev in China Open last four
Naomi Osaka sets up Coco Gauff clash in Beijing while Aryna Sabalenka marches on
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case
Holger Rune comes back from brink against Kei Nishikori to reach Japan Open semi-finals
Alcaraz wins in 56 minutes as 'China's Nadal' extends Beijing fairytale
US Open finalist Pegula fights past Kudermetova to reach Beijing last 16
