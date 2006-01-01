Tennis Tracker: Zheng breezes through in Beijing, Sabalenka & Sinner cruise to wins

It's another star-studded day of action in Beijing and Tokyo, with Jannik Sinner (23), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Qinwen Zheng (21) all taking to the court.

18:01 CET - Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic (28) was involved in a slugfest with Viktorija Golubic (31), eventually winning 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in two hours and 47 minutes in Beijing.

And with that, our coverage is complete from Beijing and Tokyo. Tune back in tomorrow for more action from East Asia!

17:33 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) fought back in some style during her clash with Irina-Camelia Begu (34), defeating the Romanian 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1.

16:38 CET - It wasn't totally plain sailing for Daniil Medvedev (28), especially in the first set, but the Russian ultimately managed to overcome Adrian Mannarino (36) 7-6(6), 6-2.

14:36 CET - Local superstar and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen (21) has cruised into the third round in Beijing, beating Kamila Rakhimova (23) 6-1, 6-1.

12:27 CET - Another important win for Holger Rune (21), with the Dane easing past Yoshihito Nishioka (29) 6-2, 6-4 in Tokyo.

12:07 CET - Madison Keys (29) was in imperious form as she swatted aside Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-2, 6-1.

11:37 CET - World No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) survived a really sloppy performance for a set and a half to overcome Roman Safiullin (27) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Beijing.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) was knocked out, however, losing 6-1, 4-6, 5-7 to Jaqueline Cristian (26).

10:18 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) put in another fabulous performance to beat home hope Yue Yuan (26) 6-3, 6-1 at the China Open. Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) also defeated a Chinese player, toppling Sijia Wei (20) 7-5, 6-4.

Over in Tokyo, two-time champion Kei Nishikori (34) secured an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jordan Thompson (30).

08:59 CET - Aryna Sabalenka's (26) relentless form shows no sign of letting up, as she eased past Mananchaya Sawangkaew (22) - who put in a very encouraging performance - 6-4, 6-1 to move through in China.

08:43 CET - Amanda Anisimova (23) battled back from a double break down in the final set to defeat Camila Osorio (22) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Beijing.

Jiri Lehecka (22) also fought from a set down against Roberto Bautista-Agut (36), winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

07:35 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia! The action is already well underway in Beijing and Tokyo, with a few results to bring to you.

No.5 seed Tommy Paul (27) was involved in a great contest with Tomas Machac (23), before eventually falling 2-6, 6-3, 6-7(4) to his Czech opponent in Tokyo.

The No.11 seed on the women's draw in Beijing was also dumped out, with Liudmila Samsonovoa (25) losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the hands of Spain's Cristina Busca (26).

There was safe passage for a few other players though, including Jasmine Paolini (28), Daria Kasatkina (27), Magda Linette (32), Elise Mertens (28) and Flavio Cobolli (22).

Currently on court is Australian Open and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (26), while Jannik Sinner (23), Karolina Muchova and Daniil Medvedev (28) are all in action a little later on. Chinese star Qinwen Zheng (21) is also raring to go to Beijing.