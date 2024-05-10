Tennis Tracker: Collins through in Rome as Dimitrov in action

The Italian Open is now very much up and running, and Novak Djokovic (36), Grigor Dimitrov (32), Elena Rybakina (24) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) are all taking to the court in Rome today.

13:54 CET - More injuries to report in Rome as lucky loser Oceane Dodin (27), who replaced the sick Elena Rybakina (24) just hours ago, has lasted just seven games, withdrawing after 29 minutes in her game against Irina-Camelia Begu (33).

12:37 CET - The injuries just keep on coming, with home favourite Lorenzo Musetti (22) retiring from his match against Terence Atmane (22) while a set down.

In the only two matches that have gone the full distance thus far today, Nuno Borges (27) has beaten men's 15th seed Alexander Bublik (26) 6-4, 6-4 and women's fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28) has won 6-2, 6-2 against Varvara Gracheva (23).

12:19 CET - In even more gutting news, 2020 US Open champion and former world number three Dominic Thiem (30) has announced that he'll be retiring at the end of the season.

The Austrian was one of the best players the sport has seen since the turn of the century in the late 2010s and the start of the 2020s but has been unable to recover from a wrist injury he suffered shortly after winning his only slam.

12:11 CET - We've got some disappointing news coming out of Rome, with world number four Elena Rybakina (24) pulling out of the tournament due to illness and Anna Blinkova (25) withdrawing from her match with Danielle Collins (30) at the start of the second set due to an ankle injury.

09:52 CET - It's not long until today's play begins in Rome, with six matches getting underway in just over an hour.

The standout clash among them is the one between world number 15 Danielle Collins (30), one of the players of the year, and the always dangerous Anna Blinkova (25).

08:15 CET - It was a mixed final few hours of the night in the Italian capital, with Lorenzo Sonego (28) being beaten by Dusan Lajovic (33) but Luca Nardi (20) winning against Daniel Altmaier (25).

07:50 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Italian Open action!