Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov dazzles again to join Sinner in Miami Open final

The Miami Open men's semi-finals get underway today, with two mouthwatering contests set to take place to determine who will compete for one of tennis' most prestigious trophies this Sunday.

Saturday, March 30th

10:54 CET - Today is the day the women's side of the draw comes to an end, with home hero Danielle Collins playing world number four Elena Rybakina (24) at 20:00 CET, and we'll be back with a new tracker before it starts to bring you coverage of it. See you then!

07:52 CET - Dimtrov's win against Zverev has moved him into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time in over five years, but the achievement he's most proud of is consistently beating players that are already there.

"I think the consistency of beating top players, that to me is a bigger success than anything else," he told reporters after his win.

Read more here

07:33 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) is the form of his life! The Bulgarian has moved into the final of the Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over Alexander Zverev (26). For the second match in a row, he produced some dazzling tennis.

Friday, March 29th

23:55 CET - If the time zone is more convenient for you and you're a night owl, you can follow the match between Dimitrov and Zverev live here.

We'll be back in the morning to bring you all the reaction from the clash. See you then!

23:41 CET - The second semi-final, between Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Alexander Zverev (26), will get underway in just under 20 minutes, and while their head-to-head record may suggest that the German won't have too much trouble, Dimitrov has every chance of winning if he plays even half as well as he did against Carlos Alcaraz (20) yesterday.

Zverev has dominated recent ties with Dimitrov Flashscore

22:18 CET - Speaking after the match, Sinner admitted that he expected a more difficult clash and said that he's feeling much better ahead of Sunday's final than he was last year.

"I'm a different player, a different person," he said. "Sometimes, I think back and I remember the night before the final. I couldn't sleep, I was sweating during the night and now I handle the situation much, much better."

Read more here

21:28 CET - What a performance from Jannik Sinner (22)! The Italian has cruised into the Miami Open final with a complete destruction of Daniil Medvedev (28), winning 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

What a player he's become.

20:50 CET - Sinner looks in the mood tonight, with the Italian taking the first set 6-1 in just 34 minutes!

Follow the clash here

20:00 CET - The first men's semi-final, between 2023 finalists Medvedev and Sinner, will begin in just 15 minutes. The former may have beaten the latter here last year, but the Italian is the favourite this time around given his form in 2024.

Sinner has had the edge lately Flashscore

18:07 CET - Good evening, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! We have a pair of stunning semi-finals for you in Miami, with Alexander Zverev (26) taking on Grigor Dimitrov (32) a little later tonight at 00:00 CET.

However, the main event of the day is the first match between Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) - a repeat of this year's thrilling Australian Open final. It's going to be a cracker.