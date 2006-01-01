Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Paolini sail through in China, Goffin stuns Zverev

It's a jam-packed day of action at the ATP and WTA tournaments in Shanghai and Wuhan, with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Novak Djokovic (37) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all taking to the court.

17:00 CET - Third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) is the final winner of the day in Wuhan, sweeping aside home favourite Yue Yuan (26) 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 35 minutes.

And that's all from today's play in China! Make sure you follow tomorrow's Tennis Tracker for all the latest news and results from the Shanghai quarter-finals and Wuhan last-16.

16:15 CET - David Goffin (33) has rolled back the years in some style, beating No.2 seed Alexander Zverev (27) 6-4, 7-5 to move into the Shanghai quarter-finals.

16:07 CET - In their first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour, Erika Andreeva (20) has beaten her little sister Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-3, 6-1, despite being 50 places below her in the rankings. A family affair settled in comprehensive fashion.

15:06 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) produced a dominant display to outclass Holger Rune (21) in Shanghai, with the American coming out on top in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Qinwen Zheng (22) made light work of Jaqueline Cristian (26) in Wuhan, winning 6-2, 6-4 for her 40th main draw victory of the season.

14:01 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has cruised through in Shanghai, beating Roman Safiullin (27) 6-3, 6-2. Jessica Pegula (30) also progressed over in Wuhan, with her opponent Anastasia Potapova (23) retiring from the match after losing the first set 2-6.

However, No.9 seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) was sent packing from China, losing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 to Czech teen Jakub Mensik (19).

11:36 CET - Tomas Machac (23) has booked his spot in the quarter-finals after a shock 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over 11th seed Tommy Paul (27).

There have also been surprising three-set victories for Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Magdalena Frech (26) in Wuhan, defeating seeds Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Emma Navarro (23) respectively.

10:17 CET - Third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) and world number five Daniil Medvedev (28) are safely through to the quarter-finals in Shanghai after straight-set victories over Gael Monfils (38) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) respectively.

Meanwhile, at the WTA event in Wuhan, Coco Gauff (20) - fresh from her title win in Beijing last week - proved too strong for Viktoriya Tomova (29), with the American fourth seed winning 6-1, 6-2.

08:50 CET - World number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) has kicked off her tournament in Wuhan with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Katerina Siniakova (28).

08:34 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) is through to the quarter-finals in Shanghai after a typically impressive 6-4, 7-6(1) victory over talented American Ben Shelton (22).

Meanwhile, in Wuhan, seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) has been knocked out by Hailey Baptiste (22), with the American winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina (27), Yulia Putintseva (29) and Magda Linette (32) also progressed to the next round in China.

Check out the full schedule in Shanghai here and the full schedule in Wuhan here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!