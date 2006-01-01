Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi

Djokovic is through to the semi-finals in Shanghai
Djokovic is through to the semi-finals in ShanghaiLINTAO ZHANG / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP / Flashscore
The action continues to motor on in China, with the final two Shanghai semi-final spots up for grabs. Meanwhile, over in Wuhan, a number of big-name stars are targeting places in the final four.

15:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (22) has completed the semi-final line-up in Wuhan after overcoming third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The Olympic champion will face compatriot Xinyu Wang (23) tomorrow.

And that's all from today's Tennis Tracker! Tune back in tomorrow morning for all the latest news and results from China.

15:01 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) was far from his best in his Shanghai quarter-final, but in the end, he had just about enough to beat Jakub Mensik (19) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4. He will meet Taylor Fritz (26) tomorrow.

11:36 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has made light work of Magdalena Frech (26) at the Wuhan Open, cruising past the Pole 6-2, 6-2 to set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against Coco Gauff (20).

The Belarusian has now won a remarkable 15 consecutive matches at the event.

10:43 CET - Seventh seed Taylor Fritz (26) has booked his spot in the Shanghai last four, easing past David Goffin (33) 6-3, 6-4 to reach a fifth Masters 1000 semi-final.

09:48 CET - Home favourite Xinyu Wang (23) is through to the semi-finals in Wuhan after battling back from a set down to outlast Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(6) in a thrilling three-set contest.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning!

Let's catch you up with the first quarter-final result from Wuhan, as Coco Gauff (20) continued her superb run of form, sweeping aside Magda Linette (32) 6-0, 6-4 for her ninth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26) - who is eyeing the world No.1 spot - is in action shortly against Magdalena Frech (26), before home favourite Qinwen Zheng (22) takes on Jasmine Paolini (28).

Over in Shanghai, there are just two more semi-final spots up for grabs, with Taylor Fritz (26) taking on David Goffin (33) at 09:00 CET, which is then followed by Novak Djokovic (37), who takes on Jakub Mensik (19). 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Paolini sail through in China, Goffin stuns Zverev
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Zverev through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
Updated
Djokovic proves staying power to set up Shanghai Masters semi-final meeting with Fritz
Updated
Thanks for the memories: Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles
Retiring Rafael Nadal remains an inspiring role model and humble idol for fellow pros
'Your legacy will live forever': Novak Djokovic salutes retiring Rafael Nadal
After Rafael Nadal exit, Novak Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light
Home hopes Zheng and Wang through to last-eight in Wuhan Open
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Dortmund fans believe Jurgen Klopp's Red Bull decision 'ruined life's work'
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings