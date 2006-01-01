Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi

Djokovic is through to the semi-finals in Shanghai

The action continues to motor on in China, with the final two Shanghai semi-final spots up for grabs. Meanwhile, over in Wuhan, a number of big-name stars are targeting places in the final four.

15:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (22) has completed the semi-final line-up in Wuhan after overcoming third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The Olympic champion will face compatriot Xinyu Wang (23) tomorrow.

And that's all from today's Tennis Tracker! Tune back in tomorrow morning for all the latest news and results from China.

15:01 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) was far from his best in his Shanghai quarter-final, but in the end, he had just about enough to beat Jakub Mensik (19) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4. He will meet Taylor Fritz (26) tomorrow.

11:36 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has made light work of Magdalena Frech (26) at the Wuhan Open, cruising past the Pole 6-2, 6-2 to set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against Coco Gauff (20).

The Belarusian has now won a remarkable 15 consecutive matches at the event.

10:43 CET - Seventh seed Taylor Fritz (26) has booked his spot in the Shanghai last four, easing past David Goffin (33) 6-3, 6-4 to reach a fifth Masters 1000 semi-final.

09:48 CET - Home favourite Xinyu Wang (23) is through to the semi-finals in Wuhan after battling back from a set down to outlast Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(6) in a thrilling three-set contest.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning!

Let's catch you up with the first quarter-final result from Wuhan, as Coco Gauff (20) continued her superb run of form, sweeping aside Magda Linette (32) 6-0, 6-4 for her ninth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26) - who is eyeing the world No.1 spot - is in action shortly against Magdalena Frech (26), before home favourite Qinwen Zheng (22) takes on Jasmine Paolini (28).

Over in Shanghai, there are just two more semi-final spots up for grabs, with Taylor Fritz (26) taking on David Goffin (33) at 09:00 CET, which is then followed by Novak Djokovic (37), who takes on Jakub Mensik (19).