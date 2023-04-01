Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas

It hasn't been the best start in terms of weather for the London Grand Slam, several matches have been interrupted due to the rain. Especially when only a certain number of courts have the ability to close the roof. All that said, the action continues! Interesting clashes taking place all over Wimbledon, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker

23:47 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has survived the dreaded 00:00 CET curfew, defeating Stanislas Wawrinka (38) 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5). It was a throwback contest between two great rivals, but Djokovic was far too good for the Swiss, who is a shadow of the three-time Grand Slam-winning player that he was - understandably of course, with age and injuries a factor. Djokovic is looking ominous though, as he aims for a 24th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown.

23:17 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) is out! The world No.5 has been defeated by Marie Bouzkova (24) 7-6(0), 4-6, 7-5 in a dramatic but not always high-quality affair. This is emphasised by the fact that Garcia made a staggering 52 unforced errors, compared to her opponent's 14. Garcia's really poor season shows no sign of letting up, but it's a great win for Bouzkova, who did the simple things right throughout and continued to make Garcia play. After all her injury problems, it was lovely to see her with such a grin on her face afterwards.

Bouzkova celebrates her win Profimedia

21:55 CET - Djokovic and Wawrkina are underway by the way, and the Serb is leading 3-2 with the match on serve.

21:50 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) and Marie Bouzkova (24) are locked at one set all in a really exciting contest, and have now been moved to court one so they can finish their match under the roof. Sensible decision.

21:35 CET - Andy Murray (36) has been speaking to the press following his devastating defeat, and he admitted that he doesn't know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year.

21:30 CET - I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Novak Djokovic (36) and Stanislas Wawrinka (38) will only have about two hours to finish their clash tonight, with the cut-off time 00:00 CET. We will either get a short, underwhelming contest that finishes tonight, or have to wait until tomorrow for the match to continue. Not ideal.

21:20 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is through! The Pole ousted Petra Martic (32) 6-2, 7-5 despite being a bit nervy at times. Incredibly, this victory means that Swiatek's win percentage at Grand Slams is 83.1, the joint-highest in the open era. A sensational stat for a sensational player.

Swiatek vs Martic stats Flashscore

21:10 CET - A few more results for you. Andrey Rublev (25) didn't have it all his own way against David Goffin (32), but the Russian eventually reigned supreme 6-3, (6)6-7, 7-6(5) 6-2. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina's (28) great form has continued, beating Sofia Kenin (24) 7-6(3), 6-2. Finally, Daniel Galan (27) secured a thrilling four-hour and 14-minute win against Mikael Ymer (24) 6-2, (2)6-7, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1.

Rublev and Goffin embrace at the net Profimedia

20:30 CET - It has been a really bad day for the British men. Liam Broady (29) is the next man out, falling at the hands of Canadian Denis Shapovalov (24) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5. Murray, Norrie, and now Broady.

20:37 CET - Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur (28) looked in scary good form, as she obliterated Zhuoxuan Bai (21) 6-1, 6-1. A real statement performance.

Jabeur in action Reuters

19:54 CET - A few other winners today: Jessica Pegula (29), Belinda Bencic (26), Marketa Vondrousova (24), Roman Safiullin (25) and Nicolas Jarry (27).

19:51 CET - Right now on centre court, Iga Swiatek (22) is taking on Petra Martic (32), while Ons Jabeur (28) is in action on court one.

19:47 CET - A little earlier today in a remarkable match, Lesia Tsurenka (34) outlasted Ana Bogdan (30) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(18) in three hours and 40 minutes, with the final set tie break consisting of 38 points. Yep, don't scratch your eyes, 38 points. It is the longest tiebreak in Grand Slam history. Crazy stuff.

19:15 CET - Andy Murray's (36) Wimbledon dream has vanished abruptly before his very eyes. Stefanos Tsitsipas has outlasted the three-time Grand Slam champion 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in a thrilling contest spanning two days, and ultimately, it's heartbreak for the Brit. Both players gave it their all, but it seems the overnight break actually favoured the world No.5. A disappointing end for Murray, but a massive win for Tsitsipas on a surface he has had real difficulties on. Not a good 20 minutes for the home supporters...

Murray vs Tsitsipas stats Flashscore

19:01 CET - While one Brit is battling away on centre court, another Brit, Cameron Norrie (27), has fallen at the hands of Christopher Eubanks (27) on court one 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3). A quite remarkable victory for the American, who has now won seven consecutive matches. This is his Wimbledon debut, and he has now reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. An inspired performance.

18:31 CET - Tsitsipas has won the fourth set! A nail-biting set of tennis, and the Greek comes out on top in yet another tiebreak. To a decider we go...

17:37 CET - A few more updates for you. Jannik Sinner (21) overcame a really sluggish start to beat Quentin Halys (26) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, while Victoria Azarenka (33) secured a big win, causing past Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-2, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik (26) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) also claimed wins.

Sinner in action Reuters

17:33 CET - Fasten your seatbelts, the second and final act of Murray vs Tsitsipas is about to begin.

17:13 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) struggled to find his best form at times today with errors littered in his game, but no matter. The Spaniard has beaten Alexandre Muller (26) 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 to safely secure his passage into the next round. Very nice appetiser, it's time for the main course: Andy Murray (26) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24).

Alcaraz vs Muller stats Flashscore

17:00 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is into the third round of Wimbledon after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Yosuke Watanuki (25). He takes on Matteo Berrettini (27) next in what should be a really tasty encounter.

Over on the women's side, former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu (23) was involved in a rollercoaster contest, but eventually came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7) against Anhelina Kalinina (26). She is into round three in London for the first time.

Andreescu is into the third round Profimedia

16:27 CET - Up next on court one, British No.1 Cameron Norrie (27) against Christopher Eubanks (27). Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz (20) is two sets up on centre court, but is being made to work by Frenchman Alexandre Muller (26).

16:09 CET - She wasn't at her best, she was one game away from defeat in the second set, but in the end, Aryna Sabalenka (25) did it. The world No.2 survived an almighty scare and had to dig deep to beat Varvara Gracheva (22) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. She will have to be better if she wants to win Wimbledon, but at this moment in time, all that matters is the win.

Sabalenka vs Gracheva stats Flashscore

15:53 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has impressively downed Lorenzo Musetti (21) 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round in London. The big-serving Pole should be good on the grass, could he go on a deep run this fortnight? Well, probably not, Novak Djokovic (36) is likely to be next for him.

Hurkacz in action Profimedia

15:43 CET - Marton Fucsovics (31) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) are two more players through to the next round at the All England Club.

15:33 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) - a former Wimbledon finalist who has struggled with persistent injury problems over the last few years - has claimed a seriously good 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur (24). After all his problems, he will be absolutely delighted with that.

14:42 CET - Holger Rune (20) was made to work at times, but the great Dane got the better of Roberto Carballes Baena (30) 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4. Meanwhile, Jule Niemeier (23), the conqueror of French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, has been defeated 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 by Dalma Galfi (24).

14:50 CET - Well, well, well. My apologies when I said Sabalenka could make quick work of Gracheva. The world No.2 has in fact dropped the first set. Keep an eye on that one.

14:48 CET - And Carlos Alcaraz (20) is off on centre court. Should be the start of a thrilling day for those lucky enough to get tickets for the showcase court this Friday, with FOUR matches in store.

14:22 CET - Other winners so far today include Madison Keys (28), Anna Blinkova (24) and Christopher O'Connell (29).

14:17 CET - After having his match postponed last night due to the darkness, Daniil Medvedev (27) got the job done pretty swiftly today, sealing a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(5) over Adrian Mannarino (35). He will be pleased that the contest didn't spill over into a fourth set.

Medvedev vs Mannarino stats Flashscore

14:08 CET - While all the action continues on the outside courts, Aryna Sabalenka (25) has just got today's play underway on court one. The Belarusian faces Varvara Gracheva (22), and guess what, she's a break up after one game. Could be a quick one.

13:24 CET - Petra Kvitova continues to show why many are touting her as one of the favourites to win Wimbledon, crushing Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) 6-2, 6-2. The two-time champion marches on.

Kvitova in action Profimedia

12:43 CET - For all of you Tsitsidosa fans out there (if there are any), one half of the couple is now out of Wimbledon. Paula Badosa (25) was trailing 6-2, 1-0 to Marta Kostyuk (21) before she had to retire from the contest with an injury. The question on absolutely everyone's mind now is: how will this affect Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) later? Tune in this afternoon to find out.

12:06 CET - Right then, play is underway on the outside courts. Lovely weather in London today. Should be great.

5:30 CET - Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova opens the day's action at midday as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich on court 2 before men's world number Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexandre Muller on centre court. That is followed by the highly anticipated end to the Andy Murray versus Stefanos Tsitsipas match, with Murray currently leading two sets to one. Meanwhile, former grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Novak Djokovic and British number one Cam Norrie takes on Christopher Eubanks in the middle match on court 1.

Elsewhere in the women's side of the draw world number 1 Iga Swiatek takes on 30th seed Petra Martic, whilst second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Varvara Gracheva in the opening match on court 1.