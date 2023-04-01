Tennis Tracker: Familiar faces Wozniacki and Murray secure first-round wins in Canada

Andy Murray defeated Lorenzo Sonego in the first round in Toronto on Tuesday

The hard court season moves to Canada this week as the ATP tour goes to Toronto and Montreal hosts the WTA tour. The US Open is just two weeks away and so preparations are hotting up as the world's best players look to build some confidence.

23:31 CET - Well, we may have picked our moments of the day but the day's play continues overnight in Canada in both Toronto and Montreal.

You can keep up with all the action on Flashscore and don't forget to tune in to the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow to follow up on the overnight action plus keep up with tomorrow's play.

23:27 CET - Our pick of the men's action of the day was a brilliant rally between Andy Murray (36) and Lorenzo Sonego (28).

The Italian won the point but the veteran Brit won the match 7-6(3), 6-0.

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

23:24 CET - Our women’s moment of the day, of course, came from Montreal and the meeting between Katerina Siniakova (27) and Liudmila Samsonova (24).

The two played out a stunning rally before Siniakova went on to win the match.

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

23:05 CET - 13th seed Alexander Zverev (26) has overcome Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Zverev - Griekspoor highlights Flashscore

Zverev's post-match comments Flashscore

21:44 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) has beaten Anastasia Potapova (22) 7-6(4), 6-2 in their first-round meeting in Montreal.

Muchova - Potapova highlights Flashscore

20:53 CET - Veteran Andy Murray (36) has moved into the second round in Toronto after beating Lorenzo Sonego (28) 7-6(3), 6-0.

Read more about that match here.

Murray - Sonego stats Flashscore

Murray - Sonego highlights Flashscore

20:26 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) is back from retirement with a win!

The former world number one Dane, who only recently announced she would re-enter pro tennis, has defeated Australia's Kimberly Birrell (25) 6-2, 6-2 in their first-round meeting in Montreal.

Read all about her win here.

Wozniacki's post-match comments Flashscore

Wozniacki - Birrell highlights Flashscore

19:33 CET - Over in Toronto, two Americans have won their opening-round matches. Marcos Giron (30) defeated Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 7-6(4), 7-6(8/6). Earlier, Sebastian Korda (23) beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 6-3, 6-2.

18:33 CET - Danielle Collins (29) has cruised into the second round in Montreal after beating Elina Svitolina (28) 6-2, 6-2.

Collins - Svitolina highlights Flashscore

Collins' post-match comments Flashscore

17:25 CET - Play has started over in Toronto and Montreal for the day with some big names of men's and women's tennis hitting the courts in Canada. Stay tuned for updates throughout!

11:35 CET - As reported earlier, Frances Tiafoe (25) was defeated by Milos Raonic (32) 7-6(14-12), 6-7 (4-7), 3-6 overnight. We have the highlights from that marathon clash below!

Tiafoe - Raonic highlights Flashscore

Milos Raonic's post-match comments Flashscore

7:16 CET - Hello and welcome to today's action which sees Andy Murray (36) continue his US Open preparation and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) face a tough early test against Egypt's Mayar Sherif (27).

There were two unexpected results overnight in the tennis as Frances Tiafoe was defeated by world number 545 Milos Raonic on Raonic's return from a lengthy injury, losing 7-6(14-12), 6-7 (4-7), 3-6.

Meanwhile over in Montreal on the WTA there was an even bigger shock as Jelena Ostapekno (26) lost to world number 684 Jennifer Brady (28) 6-7 (7-9), 6-0, 6-7 (8-10).