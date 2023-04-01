Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters in emphatic style

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters in emphatic style
Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters in emphatic style
Updated
Pegula was in fine form on Sunday as she booked her place in the quarter-finals
Pegula was in fine form on Sunday as she booked her place in the quarter-finals
Reuters
Jessica Pegula (29) enjoyed one of those scarcely believable days at Wimbledon as her racket oozed winners left, right and centre in a 6-1 6-3 fourth-round destruction of luckless Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (34).

It was a performance that will live long in Pegula's memory after she reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time by unleashing 22 winners and breaking her anguished rival five times.

"That was great... I came out playing really well, exactly how I wanted to play and I was just trying to ride that momentum as well as I could," Pegula said in a courtside interview after becoming only the fifth American woman in the last 25 years to reach the last eight at all four majors.

For Tsurenko, the day was anything but great.

She was left slapping her thighs and talking animatedly into her racket but no matter what she tried, it seemed like her game had slipped into a terminal coma.

Pegula took full advantage of her opponent's woes as she walloped thunderous winners from the baseline to streak into a 5-0 lead in 18 blinding minutes.

Perhaps still feeling the effects of the mammoth effort she put into overcoming Ana Bogdan in the previous round, when Tsurenko won the longest women’s singles tiebreak (20-18 in the third set) at a slam in the Open Era, the Ukrainian could do little to stop the on-fire Pegula's charge.

Tsurenko was lucky not to be completely wiped out from the opening set as the American fourth seed missed a set point in the sixth game.

That blip allowed Tsurenko to finally get a look-in as she registered her name on the scoreboard, earning her a round of sympathetic applause from the Court One crowd.

That respite, however, was brief as Pegula went on another three-game winning spree to take a 6-1 2-0 lead.

The mounting errors from Tsurenko left her trailing 5-1 in the second set too and while she managed to break Pegula when the American was serving for a place in the quarter-finals two games later, it seemed her body had faced enough punishment for the day.

After saving two match points, Tsurenko winced in pain on the baseline and wasted little time in removing her right shoe and sock, revealing a bloody underfoot blister.

The on-court intervention from the trainer only delayed the inevitable as two points later Pegula was celebrating with a clenched fist as she booked a last-eight showdown with Marketa Vondrousova.

With her name now in the mix with Venus and Serena Williams, along with Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens, Pegula said: "It's amazing to be in that group with these people... I am so glad to make the final eight and I hope I get my name on a wall, or something."

See the match stats at Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon 2023Tennis TrackerPegula JessicaTsurenko LesiaBogdan AnaVondrousova MarketaKeys MadisonStephens SloaneWilliams Serena
Related Articles
Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown at Wimbledon
Updated
Tennis Tracker: 16-year-old Andreeva into round four, Dimitrov and Pegula cruise through
Alcaraz passes test at Wimbledon, Rybakina on fire and Medvedev, Tsitsipas progress
Show more
Tennis
16-year-old Andreeva through to Wimbledon fourth round as dream journey continues
Grigor Dimitrov dispatches Frances Tiafoe with ease to advance at Wimbledon
Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round of Wimbledon
Matteo Berrettini on Wimbledon red alert: 'I'd have signed in blood'
High stakes for Ukraine's Svitolina in battle against Belarusian Azarenka in last 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Matteo Berrettini back in business after powering past Alexander Zverev
Elena Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Katie Boulter in 57 brutal minutes
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz gets confidence boost from Nicolas Jarry test at Wimbledon
Jabeur takes rain check as she reaches Wimbledon last 16 with comeback win against Andreescu
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Galatasaray close in on Icardi
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team' as contract standoff drags on further into window

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |