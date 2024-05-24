Second seed Jannik Sinner not worried about hip ahead of French Open

Jannik Sinner is the second seed at the French Open

Italian Jannik Sinner (22) says his hip injury has recovered in time for the French Open but his preparation has not been ideal.

Sinner, who could become the new world number one over the next fortnight, withdrew before his quarter-final match at the Madrid Open and skipped the Rome Masters.

The Australian Open champion had said he would not risk his long-term fitness by playing at Roland Garros unless he was fully recovered, but will take his place in the draw.

"I mean, I'm not concerned anymore about my hip. The last tests we made, they were very positive. That's why I'm here," the world number two said on Friday.

"I said I come only here if the hip, it's in a good shape. The general physical shape is not perfect. I didn't play tennis for nearly three weeks, which is quite a lot before a Grand Slam. But look, I'll try to play day by day.

"This is a little bit different approach of a tournament than it used to be. But hopefully getting through the first round can help me a little bit find my rhythm."

Sinner said he has been practising and playing points for the past three days and was feeling "better and better."

He will play American Christopher Eubanks in the opening round on Sunday.