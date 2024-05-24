Second seed Jannik Sinner not worried about hip ahead of French Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Second seed Jannik Sinner not worried about hip ahead of French Open

Second seed Jannik Sinner not worried about hip ahead of French Open

Jannik Sinner is the second seed at the French Open
Jannik Sinner is the second seed at the French OpenReuters
Italian Jannik Sinner (22) says his hip injury has recovered in time for the French Open but his preparation has not been ideal.

Sinner, who could become the new world number one over the next fortnight, withdrew before his quarter-final match at the Madrid Open and skipped the Rome Masters.

The Australian Open champion had said he would not risk his long-term fitness by playing at Roland Garros unless he was fully recovered, but will take his place in the draw.

"I mean, I'm not concerned anymore about my hip. The last tests we made, they were very positive. That's why I'm here," the world number two said on Friday.

"I said I come only here if the hip, it's in a good shape. The general physical shape is not perfect. I didn't play tennis for nearly three weeks, which is quite a lot before a Grand Slam. But look, I'll try to play day by day.

"This is a little bit different approach of a tournament than it used to be. But hopefully getting through the first round can help me a little bit find my rhythm."

Sinner said he has been practising and playing points for the past three days and was feeling "better and better."

He will play American Christopher Eubanks in the opening round on Sunday.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikFrench Open
Related Articles
Nadal farewell and world's best struggling: Three key talking points ahead of French Open
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open
Show more
Tennis
Rybakina's clay performances boost French Open hopes but health worries continue
Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal in French Open
'I never recovered' - Wawrinka clash revives painful French Open memories for Murray
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Updated
Sabalenka hits stride on clay with sights on first French Open crown
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final
Editors' Picks: Huge Wembley showdowns, Monaco Grand Prix and Roland Garros begins in style
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Most Read
Barcelona announce departure of manager Xavi with Flick reportedly lined up
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings