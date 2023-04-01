Tennis Tracker: Gauff loses to Keys in Eastbourne, Mannarino makes Mallorca final

Tennis Tracker: Gauff loses to Keys in Eastbourne, Mannarino makes Mallorca final
Coco Gauff was beaten by fellow American Madison Keys at Eastbourne
Coco Gauff was beaten by fellow American Madison Keys at Eastbourne
Reuters
There are days left before the start of Wimbledon, and players will be gearing up for the biggest fortnight in the tennis calendar. In the meantime, the Tennis Tracker will be covering the semi-finals from Bad Homburg, Eastbourne and Mallorca, with results and highlights right here for you.

21:27 CET - With Wimbledon starting on Monday, a psychologist has said players go through 'mental torture' throughout the tournament. 

Read the full story here.

Meanwhile, here is the ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

20:43 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) - the fourth seed in Mallorca - will face Chris Eubanks (27) in tomorrow's final after the Frenchman saw off Yannick Hanfmann (31) 7-6, 6-4.

Mannarino - Hanfmann highlights
Flashscore
Adrian Mannarino post-match interview
Flashscore

Elsewhere, Katerina Siniakova (27) has won her second game of the day to advance into Saturday's showcase final in Eastbourne after beating American Emma Navarro (22) 6-2, 6-2.

As we wind down a busy day of tennis, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

17:57 CET - Nick Kyrgios (33) made the final at Wimbledon last year, but a knee injury could hamper his progress in 2023. 

Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, in Mallorca, Chris Eubanks (27) has progressed into the final after beating the dogged Lloyd Harris (26) in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

Eubanks - Harris highlights
Flashscore

15:53 CET - At every grand slam, there are individuals who step into the spotlight and make a name for themselves, but who will it be this year at Wimbledon?

Read who we think could be a dark horse on the grass here.

15:22 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) - Eastbourne's ninth seed - has booked her place in the final at Eastbourne on Saturday, after defeating Camila Giorgi (31) in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Kasatkina - Giorgi highlights
Flashscore

Whilst in Bad Homburg, Katerina Siniakova (27) is into the last four having won her interrupted contest against Liudmila Samsonova (24) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 to set up a semi-final against Emma Navarro (22).

Siniakova - Samsonova highlights
Flashscore

14:43 CET - Madison Keys (28) has seen off her American compatriot and fifth seed Coco Gauff (20) 6-3, 6-3 in Eastbourne to make it through to tomorrow's final. 

Keys - Gauff highlights
Flashscore
Madison Keys post-match interview
Flashscore

12:54 CET - The Wimbledon draw has been made, with some very tasty first round match-ups. Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) faces Dominic Thiem (29) and Venus Williams (43) takes on Elina Svitolna (28).

Read the full details of the draw here, including who reigning champions Novak Djokovic (36) and Elena Rybakina (24) are up against.

11:52 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of Germany. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (22) has had to withdraw from her semi-final in Bad Homburg due to feeling unwell and potential food poisoning. It is the first time she has ever pulled out of a WTA match. As a result, Lucia Bronzetti (24) will go straight to the final.

Read about that here.

11:50 CET - With Wimbledon just days away, there is no clear favourite on the women's side with the fitness of Elena Rybakina (24) up in the air. It should be a thrilling fortnight, so let's take a look at five of the leading contenders for the title.

Read the list here

11:01 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) will return to Wimbledon determined to finish off what she started last year and take her already trailblazing career to new heights, spurred on by the pain of falling short in the 2022 final at the All England Club.

Check out Jabeur's Wimbledon preview here.

07:30 CET - Welcome to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning. Get yourself ready for some semi-final action from across Europe. Iga Swiatek (22), Coco Gauff (19), Francisco Cerundolo (24) and Tommy Paul (26) are the big names set to take to the court today, and we will bring you all the updates throughout the day.

