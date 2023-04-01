Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?

Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?

The third Grand Slam of the year has rolled back around to the lawns of Wimbledon and the grass-court showpiece promises to deliver once again.

The timeless Novak Djokovic appears to be the overwhelming favourite to take home an eighth men's title in SW19 but things seem to be less predictable on the women's side of things.

But with grass being such an unpredictable surface, there is a decent chance of some surprises popping up with some extended runs over the two weeks in south-west London.

With that said, Flashscore takes a look at some potential dark horses who could upset the odds at Wimbledon this July.

USA's Sebastian Korda at Queen's Club AFP

Ranked at number 25 in the world, Sebastian Korda will have plenty of confidence ahead of Wimbledon after an inspiring semi-final run at Queen's Club as part of his grass-court preparations.

He ultimately fell at the hands of eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, but the 22-year-old American produced some excellent tennis to dominate his matches in the lead-up to the final four.

Korda's big serve allows him to dictate the pace of play and his hard-hitting style could make him someone players will want to avoid on the zippy surface.

His patchy recent history of injuries coupled with the rigour of participating in a Grand Slam may be a slight red flag, but Korda's tools could push him far.

USA's Frances Tiafoe at Queen's Club AFP

Another American in Frances Tiafoe also has the potential to go on a deep run with the 23-year-old's game well-suited to the conditions on paper.

Fresh off a title in Stuttgart last week, Tiafoe's somewhat unconventional style, ability to find angles and athleticism across the court can make him a tough customer.

The world number 10 also boasts a solid serve with his 87.17 per cent tally of service games won ranked as the third-best mark on the ATP Tour in 2023 - a level of consistency which could fare well for him.

The infectious Tiafoe also has a knack for playing the crowd and getting them on his side in matches could act as a handy mental boost in tricky situations.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik poses with the trophy after winning the ATP 500 Halle Open AFP

Always one to watch, Alexander Bublik's unpredictability from match to match makes it tricky to pin down his prospects but his weapons and pure talent are hard to ignore.

The entertaining Kazakh boosted his Wimbledon preparations by claiming his first ATP 500 title in Halle last week, in which he took down the solid Andrey Rublev in three sets.

His run to the trophy also saw him beat Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner so that collection of names will send out a warning to the rest of the field.

Bublik's vast array of shots - both powerful and delicate - have the potential to really disrupt his opponents while his court coverage allows him to defend and attack well.

His high-risk approach coupled with his levels of concentration are the biggest question marks surrounding his game which could be an issue, particularly at a Grand Slam, but his recent displays mean he will be one to watch.

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova poses with the trophy after winning the WTA 250 Libema Open Profimedia

Moving on to the women's draw, the landscape looks fairly open but Ekaterina Alexandrova's grass form could put her in the conversation on her return to Wimbledon.

The Russian recently defended her title against Veronika Kudermetova in Hertogenbosch and reached the semi-finals in Berlin, meaning her preparations have very much been in the right direction.

Her solid serve and rather flat, accurate hitting could prove to be a real benefit and put alongside her current displays, a match-up against Alexandrova could prove to be a banana skin for any opponent.

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova at Wimbledon in 2022 Profimedia

Karolina Muchova has only made three Wimbledon appearances, but reaching the quarter-finals twice will give her the confidence to find some more quality in the hope of advancing further.

The 26-year-old seems to have elevated her level this year and will arrive in London on the back of reaching the final of the French Open, in which she pushed formidable number one Iga Swiatek all the way.

Muchova has not entered any grass-court events since Roland Garros so a question mark could lie there, but her rounded style of play means she will be a dangerous name to face.

A strong serve and mix of powerful and soft shot varieties mean she has plenty of tools at her disposal to win points, while her speed and movement ensure her return game is just as effective.

Croatia's Donna Vekic at the German Open AFP

Wimbledon has not necessarily been the happiest hunting ground for Croatia's Donna Vekic in years gone by which is slightly odd considering her past success on grass.

Vekic has made it past the second round once despite holding a positive record on grass, which includes being a two-time finalist in Nottingham and a winner on one occasion.

Her warm-up has been good too, reaching the final in Berlin before succumbing in straight sets to two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Vekic's profile in playing quickly suggests she is suited to grass with her big groundstrokes from the baseline allowing her to dictate points from deep.