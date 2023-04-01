Tennis Tracker: Flashscore at Hurlingham for Djokovic's first grass match of the year

Djokovic warmed up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham last year too

Novak Djokovic (36) is playing his first grass match of the year today at the Hurlingham Tennis Classic exhibition tournament in London, and we'll be there for it. As well as providing detailed coverage of that, we'll also bring you updates from the rest of the tennis taking place across Europe.

9:50 CET - On the menu today, world No.1 Iga Swiatek (22) faces off against Anna Blinkova (24) in Bad Homburg, while over in Eastbourne, Coco Gauff (19) takes on doubles partner and good friend Jessica Pegula (29). Caroline Garcia (29) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) also play their quarter-finals.

On the men's side in Eastbourne, Tommy Paul (26) plays fellow American J.J. Wolf (24), and Francisco Cerundolo (24) goes head-to-head with Zhizhen Zhang (26).

And finally, Feliciano Lopez (41) looks to continue his dream run at his final tournament when he meets Yannick Hanfmann (31) in Mallorca.

09:36 CET - Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe says tennis should not seek Saudi investment and called golf's PGA Tour hypocritical after it reached an agreement with the country's sovereign wealth fund.

"I wouldn't encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I'm not surprised that tennis is being thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf."

You can find his full comments here

09:28 CET - Iga Swiatek (22), who is in action in the Bad Homburg quarter-finals later today, has never won a grass-court title before, but is finding it easier and easier to adjust to the surface.

"I have a coach who knows how to coach players who are good on grass courts like Aga Radwanska, so I'm pretty positive about my future on grass."

Read the full story here

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to today's tennis tracker. We'll be at Hurlingham from noon bringing you detailed coverage of Novak Djokovic's (36) first grass match of the year, and will keep you up to date with the rest of the matches taking place across Europe too.