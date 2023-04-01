Tennis Tracker: Swiatek survives scare to advance as Wimbledon qualifying stops for day

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek survives scare to advance as Wimbledon qualifying stops for day
Reuters
There’s just one week until Wimbledon begins, with players looking to finalise their preparation before they head to London. For the women this week, the action takes place in Bad Homburg and Eastbourne, while the men are also in Eastbourne as well as Mallorca. Here at the Tennis Tracker, we will keep you up to date with the results and some highlights, as well as any big news.

21:19 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) looked in some trouble against Tatjana Maria (35) in Hamburg after losing the first set, but the Polish number one battled back to eventually ease into the next round 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Swiatek - Maria highlights
Flashscore
Iga Swiatek interview
Flashscore

20:54 CET - Away from the ATP and WTA events, Wimbledon qualifying has been going on for much of the day.

Get up to date with the matches here

Watch our ATP and WTA Flashmoments of the day too.

ATP Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore
WTA Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

20:23 CET - Over in Mallorca, Jordan Thompson (29) has made his way past Richard Gasquet (37) 6-3, 6-4 whilst another Australian has won in Eastbourne - Aleksandar Vukic (27) has taken down Brandon Nakashima (21) 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Thompson - Gasquet highlights
Flashscore
Jordan Thompson post-match interview
Flashscore

19:59 CET - Luca van Assche (19) is the next player to make his way through at Eastbourne with a 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 victory over George Loffhagen (22). 

19:20 CET - Ryan Peniston (27) - a likely wildcard for Wimbledon - has had his preparation cut short after losing to Marc-Andrea Huesler (27) 6-3, 6-2 in Eastbourne.

In Hamburg, Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) 6-3, 6-4 and Bianca Andreescu (23) has also advanced after defeating Sonay Kartal (21) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Siniakova - Cocciaretto highlights
Flashscore

17:41 CET - A batch of results are flying in from the grass courts as Harriet Dart (26) has seen off Shuai Zhang (34) 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 in Eastbourne whilst over on the island of Mallorca, Yannick Hanfmann (31) beat Pedro Cachin (28) 6-2, 6-1.

Back at Eastbourne, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina (26) defeated Anhelina Kalinina (26) 6-3, 6-1.

Kasatkina vs Kalinina highlights
Flashscore

15:18 CET - Gregoire Barrere (29) secured a thrilling three set win over Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in just under three hours to reach the second round of Eastbourne.

15:14 CET - Young stars Leylah Fernandez (20) and Linda Noskova (18) both won their opening matches in Bad Homburg in fine fashion.

15:09 CET - On the women's side in Eastbourne, Karolina Pliskova (31) retired from her contest against Elise Mertens (27) while trailing 7-6(3), 3-6, 3-0

15:06 CET - Over at Eastbourne, J.J. Wolf (24) cruised past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23) 6-2, 6-4.

Etcheverry vs Wolf highlights
Flashscore
Wolf interview
Flashscore

15:00 CET - In Mallorca, Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena (30) battled past Ilya Ivashka (29) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Ivashka vs Carballes Baena highlights
Flashscore
Carballes Baena interview
Flashscore

12:47 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of Eastbourne. The No.1 seed Elena Rybakina (24) has had to withdraw as she is still struggling with the same viral illness that forced her to pull out of the French Open. Hopefully she gets better soon and is fit and raring to go for Wimbledon.

Read more here.

09:16 CET - World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) has "no doubts" he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund.

Read about that story here.

07:20 CET - The big stars on display today are on the WTA Tour. At Eastbourne, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Xiyu Wang (22), while over in Germany, Iga Swiatek (22) plays her first match since winning Roland Garros, as she takes on Tatjana Maria (35).

Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023, Andreescu advances in Bad Hormburg
Kim Clijsters wants ATP and WTA to merge as women's tour celebrates 50 years
Wimbledon hopefuls do battle as main draw qualifying gets underway
Italian Andrea Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne due to viral illness
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite says new world number one Alcaraz after Queen's win
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title
Jelena Ostapenko claims Birmingham Open title after beating Barbora Krejcikova
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
