Tennis Tracker: Electric Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, Vekic and Kvitova do the double

Reuters
It was semi-final day at Queen's, Halle and Birmingham on Saturday, as well as in Berlin where the postponed quarter-finals were played in the first half of the schedule. We'll keep you updated on all of the action throughout the weekend right here on the Tennis Tracker.

00:10 CET - That's all for today, tune in to the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow for updates and highlights from the men's finals in Halle and at Queen's plus the ladies' finals in Birmingham and Berlin.

There are also more tournaments getting starting with an ATP event in Mallorca and a WTA event in Bad Homburg. 

21:25 CET - Our women's highlight of a pretty packed day was some very clever play from Barbora Krejcikova (27) in her 6-3, 6-2 semi-final win over Lin Zhu (29) in Birmingham. The Czech ace has been on fire recently!

WTA Flash Moment of the day
Flashscore

21:16 CET - Our men's moment of the day was an incredible point played out between Alex De Minaur (24) and Holger Rune (20) in their semi-final at Queen's. De Minaur just wouldn't go down in this rally or the match!

ATP Flash Moment of the day
Flashscore

19:03 CET - Petra Kvitova (33) has advanced to a final meeting with Donna Vekic (26) in Berlin after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) 6-3, 6-4 in her second match of the day.

Alexandrova - Kvitova highlights
Flashscore
Kvitova's post-match comments
Flashscore

You can read more about Kvitova's and Vekic's double-win day here.

18:10 CET - Australian Nick Kyrgios (28) has withdrawn from the Mallorca Open because of injury, his second withdrawal in succession after also pulling out of this week's event in Halle.

"Super disappointed that I can't compete in Mallorca," the Australian said in a video post.

"I've still got a lot going on with my body at the moment and with Wimbledon just around the corner hopefully I will be able to get healthy for that."

Read more here.

17:55 CET - At Halle, Andrey Rublev (25) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) and will battle Bublik for the title tomorrow.

Bautista-Agut - Rublev highlights
Flashscore
Rublev's post-match comments
Flashscore

17:31 CET - Donna Vekic (26) has beaten Maria Sakkari (27) 6-4, 7-6 to advance to the final in Berlin.

At Queen's, Carlos Alcaraz (20) played his best match yet to beat Sebastian Korda (22) 6-3, 6-4 and set up a final clash with Alex De Minaur (24).

Alcaraz vs Korda
Flashscore
Alcaraz's post-match comments
Flashscore

16:20 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won the second semi-final in Birmingham, coming from behind to beat Anastasia Potapova (22) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

16:00 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) has beaten Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final of the Halle Open, while Alex De Minaur (24) has done the same by beating Holger Rune (20) 6-3, 7-6 at Queen's.

De Minaur - Rune highlights
Flashscore
De Minaur interview
Flashscore

14:30 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) earlier defeated Lin Zhu (29) 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final at the WTA event in Birmingham.

Krejcikova - Zhu highlights
Flashscore

14:20 CET - Petra Kvitova (32) has completed the semi-final lineup in Berlin after beating Caroline Garcia (29) 6-4, 7-6(3)

Garcia vs Kvitova highlights
Flashscore

The semi-finals will get underway soon with first Donna Vekic (26) playing Maria Sakkari (27)Kvitova will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in the second semi later today.

12:26 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has said comments he made about Nick Kyrgios (28) at last year's Wimbledon have been "misinterpreted" after his remarks were featured on the Netflix documentary 'Break Point' and perceived as racist on social media.

"I want to emphasize that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention," he said.

Read the full story here

12:20 CET - As no matches went ahead yesterday due to the weather, the action got underway early in Berlin today with Maria Sakkari (27) beating Marketa Vondrousova (23) 7-6, 6-1 and Donna Vekic (26) winning 6-2, 7-6 against Elina Avanesyan (20). Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has advanced too with Veronika Kudermetova (26) withdrawing through injury.

Once the final quarter-final between Caroline Garcia (29) and Petra Kvitova (33), is played, the semis will get underway.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (20), Andrey Rublev (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) will all be playing to reach finals at Queen's, Halle and Birmingham respectively. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
