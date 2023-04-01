Tennis Tracker: Electric Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, Vekic and Kvitova do the double

Both Petra Kvitova and Donna Vekic won twice on Saturday to set up a final in Berlin

It was semi-final day at Queen's, Halle and Birmingham on Saturday, as well as in Berlin where the postponed quarter-finals were played in the first half of the schedule. We'll keep you updated on all of the action throughout the weekend right here on the Tennis Tracker.

There are also more tournaments getting starting with an ATP event in Mallorca and a WTA event in Bad Homburg.

21:25 CET - Our women's highlight of a pretty packed day was some very clever play from Barbora Krejcikova (27) in her 6-3, 6-2 semi-final win over Lin Zhu (29) in Birmingham. The Czech ace has been on fire recently!

21:16 CET - Our men's moment of the day was an incredible point played out between Alex De Minaur (24) and Holger Rune (20) in their semi-final at Queen's. De Minaur just wouldn't go down in this rally or the match!

19:03 CET - Petra Kvitova (33) has advanced to a final meeting with Donna Vekic (26) in Berlin after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) 6-3, 6-4 in her second match of the day.

18:10 CET - Australian Nick Kyrgios (28) has withdrawn from the Mallorca Open because of injury, his second withdrawal in succession after also pulling out of this week's event in Halle.

"Super disappointed that I can't compete in Mallorca," the Australian said in a video post.

"I've still got a lot going on with my body at the moment and with Wimbledon just around the corner hopefully I will be able to get healthy for that."

17:55 CET - At Halle, Andrey Rublev (25) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) and will battle Bublik for the title tomorrow.

17:31 CET - Donna Vekic (26) has beaten Maria Sakkari (27) 6-4, 7-6 to advance to the final in Berlin.

At Queen's, Carlos Alcaraz (20) played his best match yet to beat Sebastian Korda (22) 6-3, 6-4 and set up a final clash with Alex De Minaur (24).

16:20 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won the second semi-final in Birmingham, coming from behind to beat Anastasia Potapova (22) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

16:00 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) has beaten Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final of the Halle Open, while Alex De Minaur (24) has done the same by beating Holger Rune (20) 6-3, 7-6 at Queen's.

14:30 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) earlier defeated Lin Zhu (29) 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final at the WTA event in Birmingham.

14:20 CET - Petra Kvitova (32) has completed the semi-final lineup in Berlin after beating Caroline Garcia (29) 6-4, 7-6(3).

The semi-finals will get underway soon with first Donna Vekic (26) playing Maria Sakkari (27). Kvitova will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in the second semi later today.

12:26 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has said comments he made about Nick Kyrgios (28) at last year's Wimbledon have been "misinterpreted" after his remarks were featured on the Netflix documentary 'Break Point' and perceived as racist on social media.

"I want to emphasize that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention," he said.

12:20 CET - As no matches went ahead yesterday due to the weather, the action got underway early in Berlin today with Maria Sakkari (27) beating Marketa Vondrousova (23) 7-6, 6-1 and Donna Vekic (26) winning 6-2, 7-6 against Elina Avanesyan (20). Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has advanced too with Veronika Kudermetova (26) withdrawing through injury.

Once the final quarter-final between Caroline Garcia (29) and Petra Kvitova (33), is played, the semis will get underway.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (20), Andrey Rublev (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) will all be playing to reach finals at Queen's, Halle and Birmingham respectively.