Tennis Tracker: Aryna Sabalenka suffers early exit, Carlos Alcaraz through at Queen's

The build up to Wimbledon is getting more and more exciting as day four of multiple grass tournaments kicks off. We've got action from London, Birmingham, Halle and Berlin. Stay tuned as we bring the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker as top 10s go through another tour the third Grand Slam of the year.

20:03 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) finishes off the day's play at Queen's with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Francisco Cerundolo (24).

20:00 CET - As we wait for our results of the day, here are our WTA and ATP moments of the day.

19:34 CET - World number seven Andrey Rublev (25) defeated local Yannick Hanfmann (31) in Halle after a 7-6, 6-3 match.

18:16 CET - Maria Sakkari (27) continues her good form in Berlin as she is through to the quarter-finals after prevailing against Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) in just over an hour 6-2, 6-1.

18:05 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has progressed to the Queen's quarter-finals after defeating Jiri Lehecka (21), the world number two dominated in less than an hour and a half to win through two straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

16:55 CET - World number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) suffered a shocking early exit at the hands of Veronika Kudermetova (26). The Russian was victorious in Berlin 6-2, 7-6.

16:38 CET - Magdalena Frech (25) has advanced in Birmingham after winning in three sets against Sorana Cirstea (33) 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes.

16:22 CET - Over in Birmingham, Rebecca Marino (32) and Emina Bektas (30) played a very tight tussle, taking it all the way to a deciding tie-break, but it was the Canadian Marino who prevailed, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 as well as saving four match points along the way.

16:13 CET - A shock at Queen's as third seed Taylor Fritz (25) - a 2022 quarter-finalist at Wimbledon - has been beaten in straight sets by Adrian Mannarino (34) 6-4, 7-6. The Frenchman will now face Alex De Minaur (24) in the next round.

15:46 CET - Elsewhere, Jule Niemeier (23) has been forced to retire from her match against Marketa Vondrousova (23) after slipping and falling during the second set, injuring her wrist in the process.

15:03 CET - The All-Italian clash in Halle ended with the expected victory of world number nine Jannik Sinner (21) over Lorenzo Sonego (28) with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 as the top seed came from behind to progress.

14:30 CET - Alex De Minaur (24) eased past Diego Schwartzman (30) in Queen's, it took the Australian just over an hour to progress to the quarter-final with a couple of straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

12:25 CET - First result of the day is in! And it comes in the form of a surprising upset as world number seven Coco Gauff (19) has been knocked out by Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in Berlin after a 6-4, 6-0 match.

7:20 CET - Today we see off the best of both the ATP and WTA taking their first chances at the second period of the grass season.

Starting with Queen's in London as world number two Carlos Alcaraz taking on Czech Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard reached the semi-finals of the French Open where he lost to finalist Novak Djokovic.

Following Alcaraz will be world number eight Taylor Fritz who has failed to go far in recent tours and will be looking to change that, the American takes on Adrian Mannarino.

Moving to Germany, Andrey Rublev faces local Yannick Hanfmann in Halle. Meanwhile, in Berlin French Open semi-finalist and world number two Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Veronika Kudermetova before Maria Sakkari plays against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.