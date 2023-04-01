Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to De Minaur at Queen's, Sabalenka and Alcaraz win

Flashscore

The second day of Queen's and the German Open will see the biggest names of the respective tournaments take to court with Carlos Alcaraz (20), Andy Murray (36), Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Elena Rybakina (24) all in action. You can keep up with how they get on as well as what happens in Halle and Birmingham right here.

21:26 CET - Over in Halle, Hubert Hurkacz (26) sealed a tight three-set win over Christopher Eubanks (27), coming out on top 6-4, 6-7(11), 6-3.

And in the final match of the day at Queen's, Taylor Fritz (25) downed Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26) 6-4, 7-5.

21:23 CET - And our WTA Flashmoment of the day is a stunning down-the-line backhand from Noskova (18) to seal the break of Ostapenko's (26) serve in the second set of their contest.

WTA Flashmoment Flashscore

21:15 CET - Our ATP Flashmoment of the day is an incredible rally between Alcaraz (20) and Rinderknech (27) in the final set tiebreak, with both players moving around the court in superb fashion and the Spaniard eventually coming out on top.

ATP Flashmoment Flashscore

20:58 CET - Coco Gauff (19) got her grass court campaign off to a great start, breezing past Katerina Siniakova (27) 6-3, 6-4 in Berlin.

Gauff highlights Flashscore

19:52 CET - Hopes were high for Andy Murray (36) heading into Queen's with him claiming challenger titles in Surbiton and Nottingham earlier this month, but the Scot wasn't able to continue his fine form in the capital.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has lost 6-3, 6-1 to seventh seed Alex De Minaur (24).

De Minaur vs Murray highlights Flashscore

19:38 CET - In a repeat of the 2020 US Open final, Alexander Zverev (26) has beaten Dominic Thiem (29) this time around, winning 6-3, 6-3 in Halle. At the same tournament, seventh seed Borna Coric (26) has been knocked out by Alexander Bublik (26).

In Berlin meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has won an all-Russian clash with Liudmila Samsonova (24), prevailing 6-4, 6-3.

Alexandrova vs Samsonova highlights Flashscore

18:07 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has won his first grass match of the year, narrowly beating lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech (27) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6. A win's a win, but he'll have to up his game if he wants to win his first title on the surface.

Alcaraz vs Rinderknech highlights Flashscore

17:42 CET - There have been a few more results from around the ATP and WTA Tours. World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka (25) has started her grass season well, crushing Vera Zvonareva (38) 6-3, 6-2 in Berlin.

Over in Queen's, Frances Tiafoe (25) looks to be continuing his fine form, easing past Botic Van De Zandschulp (27) 6-2, 6-4, while Andrey Rublev (25) was given a good test by Yibing Wu (23), but eventually sealed a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in Halle.

16:39 CET - Second seed Elena Rybakina (24) is through in Berlin having beaten Polina Kudermetova (20) 6-4, 6-2.

In Birmingham, Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 against Linda Noskova (18).

Ostapenko vs Noskova highlights Flashscore

Ostapenko interview Flashscore

15:06 CET - Holger Rune (20) has secured his first-ever win on grass after beating Maxime Cressy (26) 7-6(4), 7-6(3) at Queen's. Meanwhile, over in Halle, Jannik Sinner (21) had to find his best tennis to overcome Richard Gasquet (37) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Rune vs Cressy highlights Flashscore

Rune interview Flashscore

14:12 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) has beaten Aslan Karatsev (29) at Halle, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

In Berlin, play has been suspended due to heavy rain, with no more than two games being played in any match as of yet.

10:24 CET - Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high of number two in the world last year, is retiring at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury and will play her final tournament at Wimbledon next month.

"It is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field," she said.

Read the full statement here

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the biggest names in the sport ramp up their preparations for Wimbledon.