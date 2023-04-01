Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Kvitova win on opening days of grass tournaments

Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Kvitova win on opening days of grass tournaments
Medvedev claimed his first grass-court win of the season
Reuters
The Wimbledon preparation ramps up this week with Halle, Queen's, the German Open and Rothesay Classic taking place. We'll bring you all the action from the opening days of the tournaments right here on the Tennis Tracker.

19:47 CET - Top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) has advanced to the next round in Halle, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Marcos Giron (29).

Medvedev vs Giron highlights
Flashscore
Medvedev interview
Flashscore

18:54 CET - Our WTA Flash Moment of the day comes from Linda Fruhvirtova's (18) win over Elina Svitolina (28) in Birmingham. The young Czech played some incredible shots in the impressive victory.

WTA Flash Moment of the day
Flashscore

18:04 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has won a tight battle with Gregoire Barrere (29) in Halle, prevailing 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Tsitsipas vs Barrere highlights
Flashscore
Tsitsipas interview
Flashscore

16:52 CET - Sixth seed Bernarda Pera (28) has moved into the second round in Birmingham after beating Marie Bouzkova (24) 6-4, 7-6(3).

Pera - Bouzkova highlights
Flashscore

16:49 CET - Cameron Norrie (27) has beaten Miomir Kecmanovic (23) in their round-one meeting at Queens. The match ended 6-4, 6-7(5).

16:43 CET - Petra Kvitova (33) has started her run in Berlin nicely by beating Karolina Pliskova (31) 6-3, 6-4 in an all-Czech duel.

Kvitova - Pliskova highlights
Flashscore
Kvitova's post-match comments
Flashscore

14:52 CET - Donna Vekic (26) has won the first match of the German Open, beating Varvara Gracheva (22) 6-3, 6-2 in Berlin.

Vekic vs Gracheva highlights
Flashscore

A few thousand kilometres south of Berlin in Halle, Brandon Nakashima (21) has beaten Mikael Ymer (24) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

14:12 CET - Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (28) has pulled out of the Halle tournament in Germany due to an ongoing issue with his knee and the Australian said on Monday he wanted to give his body every chance to be ready for the grasscourt Grand Slam.

"Very unfortunate news. I won't be able to compete at Halle this year," Kyrgios said in a video released by the organisers of the tournament.

"I'm still dealing with a couple of things with my knee. Just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body."

Read the full story here.

11:50 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) was one of the top players of the clay-court season, winning titles in Barcelona and Madrid, but he's less fancied on grass.

Ahead of his Queen's opener tomorrow, the Spaniard has admitted that he needs to work on his movement on the surface, but is pleased with his preparation. 

"I need to adapt my movement and shots on the grass, but I'm really happy with the practice I have had here," he said.

Read more here

10:57 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) has won the last two editions of Queen's, but won't have a shot at becoming the first man in almost a decade to triumph three times in a row, with the Italian withdrawing this morning. 

Read the story here

10:15 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) won his first grass-court title in Stuttgart yesterday to move into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time, and the achievement made him "super emotional."

"I'm a guy who shouldn't even really be here doing half the things he's doing, and now when you say his name, you can say he's top 10 in the world," he said.

Read the full story here

07:30 CET - One of the most exciting non-Grand Slam weeks on the tennis calendar is here, and it will begin with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Cameron Norrie (27) all in action at Halle and Queen's respectively. 

TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Queen's
Frances Tiafoe 'super emotional' after winning Stuttgart title to break into top 10
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe wins thrilling Stuttgart final
Emma Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open in 2021
Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown
Boulter and Burrage set up first all-British WTA final since 1977
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe reaches Stuttgart final
WTA roundup: Russian stars to clash in Dutch final
