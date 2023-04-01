Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Queen's

Reuters

Berrettini has been plagued by injuries this year

Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini (27) has pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships, the world number 21 said.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and French Open due to a recurring abdominal injury before returning at the Stuttgart Open, where he suffered a first-round loss to Lorenzo Sonego.

He was hoping to get back on track at Queens, which he has won the last two editions of, but injury will prevent the Italian from doing so.

"I'm really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year," he said.

The Queen's Club Championships gets underway in London later on Monday.