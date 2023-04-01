Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Rybakina suffer early exits, Tiafoe shocked at Queen's

The grass season is continuing with more tournaments across Europe. Action from the UK and Germany all here on our Tennis Tracker as top seeds make their first appearances.

21:35 CET - A late-night shock in London as Frances Tiafoe (25) - fresh off of his win in Stuttgart - has been knocked out at Queen's by fellow American Sebastian Korda (22) 7-6, 6-3.

20:08 CET - After a superb run of form at the French Open, Alexander Zverev (26) looks to be continuing that good form in Halle with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Denis Shapovalov (24).

Zverev - Shapovalov highlights Flashscore

As play starts to wrap up around Europe, here are our WTA and ATP moments of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

19:22 CET - French Open quarter-finalist Holger Rune (20) got comfortably past Ryan Peniston (27) after a 3-6, 4-6 victory.

Rune - Peniston highlights Flashscore

Holger Rune post-match interview Flashscore

18:41 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) upset yet again! This time at the hands of Nicolas Jarry (27) after a surprising victory which saw the Chilean prevail in two straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

Tsitsipas - Jarry highlights Flashscore

18:56 CET - World number three Elena Rybakina (24) was upset by 23rd-ranked Donna Vekic (26) in Berlin. The Czech was victorious with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 match.

Vekic - Rybakina highlights Flashscore

Vekic post-match interview Flashscore

17:43 CET - Cameron Norrie (27) is our first British winner of the day as he defeated Hertogenbosch finalist Jordan Thompson (29) 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

16:31 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27), one of the top seeds at Halle this week, is through to the next round after beating Laslo Djere (28) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Elsewhere in Birmingham, Tereza Martincova (28) has defeated Viktoriya Tomova (28) 6-1, 6-3 and Linda Fruhvirtova (18) joins her Czech compatriot in the next round with a 6-1, 7-6 victory over Bernarda Pera (28).

15:21 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) wins the first match of the day in Queen's as he got past Ben Shelton (20). The over-two-hour long clash ended with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 result to benefit the Italian as he moves to the next round of the London tournament.

14:57 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) continued her preperations for Wimbledon with a composed 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cristina Bucsa (25) in Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Caroline Garcia (29) advances in Berlin with a comfortable straight-set 6-3, 6-2 win against Jaimee Fourlis (23).

Garcia - Fourlis highlights Flashscore

Carolina Garcia post-match interview Flashscore

14:18 CET - Stuttgart Open finalist Jan-Lennard Struff (33) moved to the next round in Halle as he defeated Roman Safiullin (25) 1-6, 6-7.

Meanwhile in Berlin, Victoria Azarenka (33) was upset by compatriot Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) by 4-6, 4-6.

13:02 CET - Maria Sakkari (27) progresses to the next round in the German capital after getting past Alize Cornet (33) 6-4, 6-2.

12:46 CET - First results are in from Berlin where Veronika Kudermetova (26) has seen off Qinwen Zheng (20) 6-4, 6-2 as the Russian gears up for her grass-court season. Elsewhere, Marketa Vondrousova (23) has defeated Bianca Andreescu (23) 7-6, 7-5.

7:20 CET - Starting with Germany and WTA, several top 10s are playing their first rounds in Berlin.

Elena Rybakina takes on Dona Vekic and world number four Caroline Garcia faces Jaimee Fourlis. While Maria Sakkari and Alize Cornet open the day with their morning clash.

On the other side of Germany is some interesting ATP action in Halle. World number three Daniil Medvedev will be happy the clay season is behind him as he faces Laslo Djere, Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Stuttgart winner Frances Tiafoe comes in good form as he features in an All-American clash against Sebastian Korda with the opener of the Queen's Club in London.

World number six Holger Rune faces local man Ryan Peniston.