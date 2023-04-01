Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz is playing Queen's for the first time

Friday was quarter-finals day at the grass tournaments taking place in England and Germany and there were plenty of eye-catching match-ups on the cards with some of the world's best facing off. Despite all of the matches scheduled in Berlin being postponed due to poor weather, we have highlights from Queen's, Halle and Birmingham right here on the Tennis Tracker.

23:15 CET - Our standout moment from the men's action today was in the quarter-final clash at Queen's between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Grigor Dimitrov (32).

The way Alcaraz closes this rally out is simply sublime!

ATP Flash Moment of the day Flashscore

23:00 CET - Our moment of the day from the women's side came in the all-Czech duel in Birmingham between Barbora Krejcikova (27) and emerging talent Linda Fruhvirtova (18).

Krejcikova won the match but not until after Fruhvirtova won this rally in style.

WTA Flash Moment of the day Flashscore

21:30 CET - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has reached the semi-finals at The Queen's Club in London after beating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard will play Sebastian Korda (22) in the final four.

Alcaraz - Dimitrov highlights Flashscore

Carlos Alcaraz's post-match comments Flashscore

20:44 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has completed the semi-final lineup in Halle after beating Tallon Griekspoor (26) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

19:35 CET - Sebastian Korda (22) has said that he feels he's one of the main contenders for the Wimbledon title, and he's backed that up today, beating home favourite Cameron Norrie (27) 6-4, 7-6 at Queen's.

19:07 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won an all-Czech clash with Linda Fruhvirtova (18) to advance to the Birmingham semi-finals, prevailing 6-3, 6-2.

Krejcikova vs Fruhvirtova highlights Flashscore

Krejcikova's post-match comments Flashscore

18:36 CET - Poor weather in Berlin has meant the entire day's schedule of quarter-finals has been postponed to tomorrow.

Here's hoping we get a full day of play on the grass in the German capital then.

You can see the fixtures here.

18:02 CET - There has been an upset over in Halle, with Roberto Bautista Agut (35) taking out world No.3 Daniil Medvedev (27) 7-5, 7-6(3).

Medvedev vs Bautista-Agut highlights Flashscore

17:53 CET - Holger Rune (20) has sealed an impressive win at Queen's, beating Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-4, 7-5. He will face Alex De Minaur (24) in the semis.

Musetti vs Rune highlights Flashscore

Rune interview Flashscore

16:49 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) is through in Birmingham after beating Magdalena Frech (25) despite dropping the first set, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

16:43 CET - We have a few more results for you from London and Halle. At Queen's Alex De Minaur (24) outlasted Adrian Mannarino (34) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, while over in Germany, Alexander Zverev (26) overcame Nicolas Jarry (27) 7-5, 6-3.

13:59 CET - Some big injury news ahead of Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov (27) has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after the Russian said on Friday he had suffered a stress fracture in his back at the French Open.

Read about that here.

13:09 CET - In our first result of the day, Jannik Sinner (21) has been knocked out of Halle. The Italian was trailing 7-5, 2-0 to Alexander Bublik (26), before retiring with injury.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) take on Grigor Dimitrov (32) at Queen's, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) do battle at Halle and Petra Kvitova (33) go head-to-head with Caroline Garcia (29) in Berlin as they all look to secure semi-final spots.