Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals

23:15 CET - Our standout moment from the men's action today was in the quarter-final clash at Queen's between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Grigor Dimitrov (32).
The way Alcaraz closes this rally out is simply sublime!
23:00 CET - Our moment of the day from the women's side came in the all-Czech duel in Birmingham between Barbora Krejcikova (27) and emerging talent Linda Fruhvirtova (18).
Krejcikova won the match but not until after Fruhvirtova won this rally in style.
21:30 CET - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has reached the semi-finals at The Queen's Club in London after beating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard will play Sebastian Korda (22) in the final four.
20:44 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has completed the semi-final lineup in Halle after beating Tallon Griekspoor (26) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
19:35 CET - Sebastian Korda (22) has said that he feels he's one of the main contenders for the Wimbledon title, and he's backed that up today, beating home favourite Cameron Norrie (27) 6-4, 7-6 at Queen's.
19:07 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won an all-Czech clash with Linda Fruhvirtova (18) to advance to the Birmingham semi-finals, prevailing 6-3, 6-2.
18:36 CET - Poor weather in Berlin has meant the entire day's schedule of quarter-finals has been postponed to tomorrow.
Here's hoping we get a full day of play on the grass in the German capital then.
You can see the fixtures here.
18:02 CET - There has been an upset over in Halle, with Roberto Bautista Agut (35) taking out world No.3 Daniil Medvedev (27) 7-5, 7-6(3).
17:53 CET - Holger Rune (20) has sealed an impressive win at Queen's, beating Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-4, 7-5. He will face Alex De Minaur (24) in the semis.
16:49 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) is through in Birmingham after beating Magdalena Frech (25) despite dropping the first set, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
16:43 CET - We have a few more results for you from London and Halle. At Queen's Alex De Minaur (24) outlasted Adrian Mannarino (34) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, while over in Germany, Alexander Zverev (26) overcame Nicolas Jarry (27) 7-5, 6-3.
13:59 CET - Some big injury news ahead of Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov (27) has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after the Russian said on Friday he had suffered a stress fracture in his back at the French Open.
13:09 CET - In our first result of the day, Jannik Sinner (21) has been knocked out of Halle. The Italian was trailing 7-5, 2-0 to Alexander Bublik (26), before retiring with injury.
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) take on Grigor Dimitrov (32) at Queen's, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) do battle at Halle and Petra Kvitova (33) go head-to-head with Caroline Garcia (29) in Berlin as they all look to secure semi-final spots.