Karen Khachanov withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in back

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Karen Khachanov withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in back
Karen Khachanov withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in back
Khachanov is out of Wimbledon
Khachanov is out of Wimbledon
Reuters
Karen Khachanov (27) has been forced to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships next month after the Russian said on Friday he had suffered a stress fracture in his back at the French Open.

Ranked number 11 in the world, Khachanov reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros where he took a set off Novak Djokovic before losing to the Serbian who eventually won the title.

The Russian was one of the in-form players at Grand Slams in the past 12 months having also reached the semi-finals of the U.S. Open last year and the Australian Open in January.

"Due to an unfortunate injury I picked up at the French Open(stress fracture and a partial fracture in sacrum S1 bone), I will not be able to participate at Wimbledon for the second year in a row," Khachanov said on Instagram.

"The decision to withdraw was not an easy one and I was hoping till the end during these few weeks that I would be able to recover, however, my medical team ensured me that in my case it wasn't possible."

Khachanov was unable to play at Wimbledon last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players. The ban was lifted for this year's Championships with players from both countries allowed to compete as 'neutrals'.

The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 3th.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesKhachanov Karen
Related Articles
Five-time champion Williams and Svitolina handed Wimbledon wildcards
Andy Murray will not 'overreact' to early Queen's exit
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon
Show more
Tennis
Zverev beats Jarry to set up semi-final with Bublik at Wimbledon warm-up in Halle
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out, Rune and Ostapenko into semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz sails into Queen's Club quarters but Taylor Fritz knocked out
Tennis Tracker: Aryna Sabalenka suffers early exit, Carlos Alcaraz through at Queen's
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Rybakina suffer early exits, Tiafoe shocked at Queen's
Carlos Alcaraz made to sweat by Arthur Rinderknech on Queen's Club debut
Five decades on, Billie Jean King ranks birth of WTA among her greatest moments
Former world number two Anett Kontaveit to retire after Wimbledon due to back injury
Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to De Minaur at Queen's, Sabalenka and Alcaraz win
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, United make third bid for Mount
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out, Rune and Ostapenko into semi-finals
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist