Andy Murray will not 'overreact' to early Queen's exit

Andy Murray in action during his round of 32 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur
Andy Murray in action during his round of 32 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur
Reuters
Andy Murray (36) said he will not "overreact" to his opening round exit at the Queen's Club Championships after Tuesday's 6-3 6-1 defeat by Alex de Minaur (24) ended the three-time Gland Slam winner's hopes of securing a seeding at Wimbledon.

The Scot, who has won Queen's a record five times, came into the match on the back of winning back-to-back grasscourt titles at the Surbiton Trophy and Nottingham Open this month.

"Obviously after today, it's easy to overreact," said former world number one Murray, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery. "I lost to a good player and it was obviously very comfortable.

"But at the same time, over the past couple of weeks, yes, it's obviously not the same level of opponents, but I won the (Nottingham Open) last week without dropping a set.

"I only lost one set in Surbiton. Was holding serve very comfortably. Was moving well, hitting the ball well. There are a lot of positive signs there."

Murray, who is now ranked number 38 in the world, opted to skip tournaments in the recent claycourt swing to focus on the grasscourt season as he bids for a third Wimbledon title.

This year's grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 3-16.

