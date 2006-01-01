Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

Gauff is through to the Beijing quarter-finals
Gauff is through to the Beijing quarter-finalsFlashscore / ADEK BERRY / AFP
There are plenty of big matches to look forward to today, with the men's semi-finals in Beijing and an all-French showpiece in Tokyo between Arthur Fils (20) and Ugo Humbert (26).

17:30 CET - Coco Gauff (20) is through to the quarter-finals at the China Open after her opponent Naomi Osaka (26) was forced to retire with the match tied at one set apiece.

Osaka had led by a set and a break before succumbing to a lower back injury. 

And that's all from today's action in East Asia. Make sure you follow our Tennis Tracker tomorrow for plenty of blockbuster matches, including a momentous final in Beijing between Jannik Sinner (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

15:50 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has set up a heavyweight final against Carlos Alcaraz (21) in Beijing by cruising to victory against Yunchaokete Bu (22) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

15:32 CET - Arthur Fils (20) has edged an all-French final to win the Tokyo Open! He defeated fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert (26) 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 after saving championship point to go on and claim the title in dramatic fashion.

12:15 CET - Yulia Starodubtseva (24) has moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, producing a superb performance to stun 10th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) 7-5, 6-0.

11:50 CET - Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) is through to the Beijing final after an impressive 7-5, 6-3 win over world number five Daniil Medvedev (28). 

It's a fourth consecutive victory for Alcaraz against the Russian, dating back to last year's US Open semi-final.

08:23 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has booked her spot in the Beijing quarter-finals after a surprise 6-4, 6-0 victory over US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (30).

Meanwhile, Shuai Zhang's (35) remarkable run this past week shows no signs of slowing down, with the home favourite easing past Magdalena Frech (26) 6-4, 6-2 for a fourth successive win.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here.

07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Bu shocks Rublev in Beijing, Humbert and Fils through to Tokyo final
Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Alcaraz through in Beijing, Fils battles past Shelton in Tokyo
Tennis Tracker: Zheng breezes through in Beijing, Sabalenka & Sinner cruise to wins
Show more
Tennis
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Fils fights through injury to defeat Humbert in Japan Open final
Sinner staves off Chinese wildcard to set up Alcaraz final in Beijing
Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach Beijing final
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight
US Open finalist Jessica Pegula dumped out by Paula Badosa in China Open
Sinner admits to having sleepless nights over doping case
Fils edges Rune in two tie-breaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert
Sinner defies doping case and beats Lehecka to reach Beijing last four
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings