Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

Gauff is through to the Beijing quarter-finals

There are plenty of big matches to look forward to today, with the men's semi-finals in Beijing and an all-French showpiece in Tokyo between Arthur Fils (20) and Ugo Humbert (26).

17:30 CET - Coco Gauff (20) is through to the quarter-finals at the China Open after her opponent Naomi Osaka (26) was forced to retire with the match tied at one set apiece.

Osaka had led by a set and a break before succumbing to a lower back injury.

And that's all from today's action in East Asia. Make sure you follow our Tennis Tracker tomorrow for plenty of blockbuster matches, including a momentous final in Beijing between Jannik Sinner (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

15:50 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has set up a heavyweight final against Carlos Alcaraz (21) in Beijing by cruising to victory against Yunchaokete Bu (22) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

15:32 CET - Arthur Fils (20) has edged an all-French final to win the Tokyo Open! He defeated fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert (26) 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 after saving championship point to go on and claim the title in dramatic fashion.

12:15 CET - Yulia Starodubtseva (24) has moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, producing a superb performance to stun 10th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) 7-5, 6-0.

11:50 CET - Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) is through to the Beijing final after an impressive 7-5, 6-3 win over world number five Daniil Medvedev (28).

It's a fourth consecutive victory for Alcaraz against the Russian, dating back to last year's US Open semi-final.

08:23 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has booked her spot in the Beijing quarter-finals after a surprise 6-4, 6-0 victory over US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (30).

Meanwhile, Shuai Zhang's (35) remarkable run this past week shows no signs of slowing down, with the home favourite easing past Magdalena Frech (26) 6-4, 6-2 for a fourth successive win.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here.

07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!