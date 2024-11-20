Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Italy beat Slovakia to lift BJK Cup for fifth time

Tennis Tracker: Italy beat Slovakia to lift BJK Cup for fifth time

Flashscore
Paolini will take to the court this evening for Italy
Paolini will take to the court this evening for Italy
It's the showpiece event at the Billie Jean King Cup today as Italy take on surprise finalists Slovakia for the title in Malaga. Meanwhile, the Davis Cup action continues as Germany face Canada in the second quarter-final of the week.

20:10 CET - ITALY ARE BJK CUP CHAMPIONS.

The duo of Jasmine Paolini (28) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) have guided Italy past Slovakia in a dominant victory for their fifth title - their first win since 2013.

Last year's runners-up went on a great run to take the crown - now time to celebrate.

18:39 CET - Time to focus on the BJK Cup final as Slovakia face Italy for the ultimate team prize in women's tennis.

It is first blood to the Italians as Lucia Bronzetti (25) has beaten Viktoria Hruncakova (26) 6-2, 6-4.

17:08 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has sealed Germany's spot in the Davis Cup semi-finals after recovering from a set down to outlast Denis Shapovalov (25) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in Malaga.

Germany progress without having to play the final doubles rubber and will face the Netherlands next in the last four.

14:27 CET - Germany have made the perfect start to their Davis Cup tie against Canada, with Daniel Altmaier (26) battling past Gabriel Diallo (23) 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hard-fought sets to give his country a 1-0 lead.

Up next, Jan-Lennard Struff (34) will be looking to give Germany an unassailable 2-0 advantage when he takes on Denis Shapovalov (25). You can follow that match here.

11:55 CET - It promises to be an intriguing day in Malaga as the Billie Jean King Cup comes to an end with Italy and Slovakia facing off for the title at 17:00 CET.

Before that clash, Germany take on Canada in the Davis Cup quarter-finals this afternoon. The opening singles rubber of the tie gets underway shortly at 12:15 CET, with Daniel Altmaier (26) up against Gabriel Diallo (23).

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

11:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Tennis
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Updated
Germany set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands after overpowering Canada
Five standout matches in Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's iconic rivalry
Aryna Sabalenka targeting Serena-like dominance in the women's game
Spain captain David Ferrer defends selection after Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup defeat
An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement
Rafael Nadal's career comes to an end with Spain being knocked out of Davis Cup
Alcaraz downs Griekspoor to keep Nadal and Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive
Nadal suffers Davis Cup defeat to Van de Zandschulp in final match of career
