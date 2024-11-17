Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Fritz to claim ATP Finals crown, GB beat Canada in BJK Cup

Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Fritz to claim ATP Finals crown, GB beat Canada in BJK Cup

Flashscore
Jannik Sinner in action yesterday evening
Jannik Sinner in action yesterday eveningMARCO BERTORELLO/AFP
It's time for the showpiece event at the ATP Finals, with Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (27) targeting their first-ever title at the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, there are two fascinating quarter-final ties at the Billie Jean King Cup as Australia face Slovakia and Canada take on Great Britain.

20:46 CET - Great Britain have got past the challenge of Canada in two straight singles matches to make their way into the final four of the BJK Cup.

Katie Boulter (28) did the damage after the first win by Emma Raducanu (22), seeing off Leylah Fernandez (22) 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Slovakia in the semi-finals.

18:55 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has taken the first set against Taylor Fritz (27) 6-4 after breaking at just the right time and dominating his service game. It is a tough ask for Fritz from here.

Follow the second set live here.

18:48 CET - Great Britain have gotten off to the perfect start in their Billie Jean King Cup quarter-final match against Canada. Former US Open winner Emma Raducanu (22) has made a return to action to defeat Rebecca Marino (33) 6-0, 7-5.

17:10 CET - It is time! The ATP Finals showpiece is underway as Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Taylor Fritz (27) in Turin.

Follow the first set live here.

16:20 CET - It is just over an hour and a half away from a highly-anticipated showdown in the ATP Finals between the two US Open finalists. It is the last chance for individual glory in 2024 and for both world number one Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (27), it is an opportunity to make a statement ahead of the 2025 season. 

Fritz will be determined to avenge his defeat in front of home support at the US Open final and end a breakthrough year on a high. Sinner meanwhile has a chance to finish a dominant end to the season in style and make a statement to all his rivals that he is the man to beat in 2025.

Sinner vs Fritz last four meetings
Sinner vs Fritz last four meetingsFlashscore

Follow live score updates from the final here.

14:24 CET - A delightful performance from Rebecca Sramkova (28) has seen her beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic (31) to put Slovakia into the semi-finals of the BJK Cup. Sramkova was imperious, winning the contest 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

12:49 CET - Slovakia are one step closer to the BJK Cup semi-finals after they took the opening game against Australia. 

In a tight three-set tussle, Viktoria Hruncakova (26) beat Kimberly Birrell (26) 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3.

10:18 CET - It promises to be a thrilling day of action, with world number one Jannik Sinner (23) coming up against Taylor Fritz (27) in the showpiece event at the ATP Finals in Turin. 

That match, which is a repeat of the US Open final earlier this year, gets underway at 18:00 CET.

Elsewhere, the quarter-finals continue at the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga, as Australia face Slovakia this morning before Canada take on Great Britain in a blockbuster tie a little later on.

Follow all the action with Flashscore here.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

