Tennis Tracker: Zverev & Swiatek claim big wins, Ruud takes final semi spot in Turin

Ruud is through to the semi-final in Turin

It's a big day for both men's and women's tennis with some of the sport's biggest names doing battle at both the Billie Jean King Cup and the ATP Finals.

23:25 CET - That's all from the ATP Finals and BJK King Cup for today but be sure to tune in tomorrow for the semi-final showdowns in Turin and the commencement of the quarter-finals in Malaga.

22:26 CET - Casper Ruud (25), who had already secured his semi-final spot in Turin by winning the first set, has defeated Andrey Rublev (27) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Credit to Rublev, he didn't give up after his fate was sealed and went on to win the second set but Ruud proved too good in the end.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:10 CET - Katie Boulter (28) has beaten Laura Siegemund (36) 6-1, 6-2, meaning Great Britain defeat Germany 2-0 in their BJK Cup tie and progress to the quarter-finals!

Boulter's win follows Emma Raducanu's (22) 6-4, 6-4 victory over Julie Niemeier (25). Great Britain have claimed the final quarter-final spot at the BJK Cup - they will face Canada in the last eight.

21:20 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has won the first set against Andrey Rublev (27) 6-4 which means Rublev can no longer qualify for the semis of the ATP Finals as he required a straight-sets win.

Ruud will thus go through to the last four and face Jannik Sinner (23) for a place in Sunday's decider.

20:45 CET - The last match of the ATP Finals group stage between Andrey Rublev (27) and Casper Ruud (25) is underway - follow the action from Turin here.

20:40 CET - Emma Raducanu (22) has put Great Britain into a 1-0 lead over Germany in the BJK Cup after beating Julie Niemeier (25) 6-4, 6-4. The two nations are battling it out for the final quarter-final berth in Malaga.

Next up, Katie Boulter (28) will look to close out the tie against Laura Siegemund (36) - follow the second rubber here.

19:40 CET - The final group stage match of the ATP Finals is under an hour away, and both of those contesting still have a chance of reaching the final four.

Andrey Rublev (27) will do so if he beats Casper Ruud (25) in straight sets, while the latter will do so if he wins one set.

Ruud and Rublev's most recent clashes Flashscore

17:30 CET - Paula Badosa (27) put up a fight, battling back to win the second set, but ultimately Iga Swiatek (23) stepped things up to win their BJK Cup clash 6-3, 6-7, 6-1.

Poland have won the tie against Spain as a result.

16:19 CET - What a win for Alexander Zverev (27)! The world number two has beaten world number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) 7-6, 6-4 to move into the semis of the ATP Finals.

The Spaniard meanwhile is out of the tournament regardless of what happens between Andrey Rublev (27) and Casper Ruud (25) tonight.

15:22 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has drawn first blood in Turin and secured his spot in the final four, winning a tight first set 7-6 against Carlos Alcaraz (21), who is now in serious danger of a group-stage exit.

In the BJK Cup meanwhile, Iga Swiatek (23) has won the opening set against Paula Badosa (27) 6-3.

14:14 CET - Play is underway between Alexander Zverev (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) in Turin.

Follow the action with us here.

14:09 CET - The opening BJK Cup match of the day - the singles rubber between Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) and Poland's Magda Linette (32) - has ended after more than three-and-a-half hours! Linette won the match 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to put Poland 1-0 up.

Next up, Iga Swiatek (23) will be looking to win the tie against Paula Badosa (27). Follow that match here.

12:25 CET - Coming up today, we have the final two group-stage matches of the ATP Finals with a blockbuster to kick things off in Turin. World number two Alexander Zverev (27) is taking on number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) from 14:00 CET. In the evening, Casper Ruud (25) will go head-to-head with Andrey Rublev (27) at 20:30 CET.

Here's the situation in the John Newcombe Group: All four players can theoretically still progress. Zverev, who has two straight-set wins is all but through to the semi-finals unless he loses in straight sets and Rublev loses in straights. Rublev can only advance if he beats Ruud in straight sets and Zverev beats Alcaraz in straight sets.

For Ruud and Alcaraz, it's a case of winning and hoping the others with two wins come up with worse records overall. There are plenty of permutations so it should be a fun day ahead!

Check out the group standings here.

10:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The action is getting underway as we speak with Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) taking on Magda Linette (32) in the opening clash of the tie between Spain and Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup.