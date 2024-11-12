Tennis Tracker: Sinner survives Fritz fight to keep up perfect record in ATP Finals

It's the second round of matches in the Ilie Nastase Group in Turin, with top seed Jannik Sinner (23) facing Taylor Fritz (27) and Daniil Medvedev (28) up against Alex de Minaur (25).

22:22 CET - In much the same vein as the first set, Jannik Sinner has come out on top against Taylor Fritz, winning the battle 6-4, 6-4 to take control of his ATP Finals group. The home Turin crowd will be going home happy tonight!

Check out the game summary now.

Jannik Sinner - Taylor Fritz match stats Flashscore

21:33 CET - An attritional first set between the two 2024 US Open finalists has come to an end with Jannik Sinner needing just one break point in the 10th game to win the opener 6-4 against Taylor Fritz. Expect more of the same close competition in the second.

20:40 CET - After a minor delay following the doubles action in Turin, we are all set for the final game of the day. Home favourite Jannik Sinner will serve first against Taylor Fritz, who he leads 2-1 in their head-to-head, including that win in the US Open in September.

Time to find out who will come out on top here, follow it live now.

17:30 CET - We're three hours away from the second game of the day in Turin, as top seed Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Taylor Fritz (27) in what is a repeat of the US Open final earlier this year.

Follow the match from 20:30 CET here.

Recent meetings Flashscore

16:04 CET - It was plain sailing for Daniil Medvedev (28), in his group match with Alex de Minaur (25), with the world number four winning the encounter 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes.

14:56 CET - A compelling first set from Daniil Medvedev, who has hit 16 winners as well as 17 unforced errors, has seen the Russian win it 6-2 to give him a great chance of picking up his first win of the ATP Finals. Alex de Minaur needs a big comeback if he wants to keep his Finals run going.

14:20 CET - We are underway in our first game of the day in Turin as Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alex de Minaur (25).

Follow it now.

12:42 CET - Having both lost their opening group games on Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alex de Minaur (25) will be desperate to keep their hopes of qualification alive this afternoon.

Medvedev leads the head-to-head record 6-3, although De Minaur won their most recent meeting at the French Open earlier this year.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

Recent meetings Flashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as action continues at the ATP Finals in Turin!

First up, Daniil Medvedev (28) takes on Alex de Minaur (25) at 14:00 CET as both players target their first win of the tournament.

Following that match, Jannik Sinner (23) faces Taylor Fritz (27) in a blockbuster tussle at 20:30 CET, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.