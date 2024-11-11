Tennis Tracker: Zverev takes victory over Rublev at ATP Finals

It's the second day of action at the ATP Finals in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Alexander Zverev (27), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27) all getting their campaigns underway.

22:13 CET - All over in Turin for the day and it is a great start from Alex Zverev, who has got past Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 to take command of the group.

Alex Zverev - Andrey Rublev match stats Flashscore

21:34 CET - After a 34-minute opening set, Alex Zverev has gone a set to the good, winning it 6-4 against Andrey Rublev.

20:24 CET - We are just moments away from our second singles game of the day in Turin, this time between world number two Alex Zverev (27) and Russian Andrey Rublev (27).

17:04 CET - We have just over three hours until the second game of the day in Turin, where Alex Zverev (27) and Andrey Rublev will face off in Group B.

Alex Zverev - Andrey Rublev's most recent results Flashscore

15:39 CET - A massive opening win for Norway's Casper Ruud (25), who has seen off third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) 6-1, 7-5 to get his ATP Finals campaign off to a wonderful start.

Alcaraz - Ruud match stats Flashscore

14:49 CET - A stunning first set from Casper Ruud (25) has seen him take the lead over Carlos Alcaraz (21) in their Group B encounter, with the Norwegian winning it 6-1. A lot of work to do for the Spaniard now.

13:47 CET - We're less than 15 minutes away from our first match of the day in Turin, as four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) comes up against Norway's Casper Ruud (25).

The pair have met four times before, with the Spaniard victorious on all four occasions, including the 2022 US Open final.

Previous meetings Flashscore

12:20 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

It promises to be a thrilling day of action at the season-ending finals in Turin as Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on Casper Ruud (25) at 14:00 CET before Alexander Zverev (27) and Andrey Rublev (27) battle it out this evening at 20:30 CET.