  Tennis Tracker: Zverev takes victory over Rublev at ATP Finals

Alex Zverev in action
Alex Zverev in actionElla Ling / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
It's the second day of action at the ATP Finals in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Alexander Zverev (27), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27) all getting their campaigns underway.

22:13 CET - All over in Turin for the day and it is a great start from Alex Zverev, who has got past Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 to take command of the group.

Check out the game summary now.

Alex Zverev - Andrey Rublev match stats
Alex Zverev - Andrey Rublev match statsFlashscore

21:34 CET - After a 34-minute opening set, Alex Zverev has gone a set to the good, winning it 6-4 against Andrey Rublev.

20:24 CET - We are just moments away from our second singles game of the day in Turin, this time between world number two Alex Zverev (27) and Russian Andrey Rublev (27).

Both will hope to kick their campaign off in style - make sure to not miss a point with Flashscore.

17:04 CET - We have just over three hours until the second game of the day in Turin, where Alex Zverev (27) and Andrey Rublev will face off in Group B. 

Follow the game with Flashscore from 20:30 CET.

Alex Zverev - Andrey Rublev's most recent results
Alex Zverev - Andrey Rublev's most recent resultsFlashscore

15:39 CET - A massive opening win for Norway's Casper Ruud (25), who has seen off third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) 6-1, 7-5 to get his ATP Finals campaign off to a wonderful start.

Alcaraz - Ruud match stats
Alcaraz - Ruud match statsFlashscore

14:49 CET - A stunning first set from Casper Ruud (25) has seen him take the lead over Carlos Alcaraz (21) in their Group B encounter, with the Norwegian winning it 6-1. A lot of work to do for the Spaniard now.

13:47 CET - We're less than 15 minutes away from our first match of the day in Turin, as four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) comes up against Norway's Casper Ruud (25).

The pair have met four times before, with the Spaniard victorious on all four occasions, including the 2022 US Open final.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

Previous meetings
Previous meetingsFlashscore

12:20 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

It promises to be a thrilling day of action at the season-ending finals in Turin as Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on Casper Ruud (25) at 14:00 CET before Alexander Zverev (27) and Andrey Rublev (27) battle it out this evening at 20:30 CET.

