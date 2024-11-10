Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Medvedev in ATP Finals opener, Sinner downs De Minaur

The 2024 ATP Finals are here, and on the opening day in Turin, Daniil Medvedev (28) and Taylor Fritz (27) will do battle before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Alex De Minaur (25).

22:22 CET - That brings an end to our coverage tonight but be sure to come back tomorrow for more ATP Finals action.

22:06 CET - A comfortable opening match of the ATP Finals for world number one Jannik Sinner (23) as he cruises past Alex De Minaur (25) 6-3, 6-3 in Turin.

21:33 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has got off to the perfect start to the ATP Finals by winning 6-3 in the opening set in Turin.

19:15 CET - There's just over an hour to go until world number one Jannik Sinner (23) begins his ATP Finals campaign in Turin with a match against Alex De Minaur (25) of Australia.

The Italian is very much expected to claim victory in front of his home crowd, not least because he's won seven of the seven matches he has previously played against the Aussie, with his only "defeat" coming when he pulled out before their clash in Paris started last year.

Sinner and De Minaur's most recent clashes Flashscore

15:52 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has won the first match of the 2024 ATP Finals without too much trouble, beating Daniil Medvedev (28) 6-4, 6-3 in just an hour and 21 minutes.

After double-faulting to lose the first, Medvedev lost his head in the second and never looked like turning things around.

15:10 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has won the first set of the ATP Finals opener in bizarre fashion, with three consecutive faults from Daniil Medvedev (28) handing it to the American.

13:45 CET - Czech player Barbora Krejcikova (28) has called for respect and professionalism in sports media after "unprofessional" remarks were made about her appearance during a broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

Read the full story here.

13:40 CET - We're just 20 minutes away from the first match of this year's ATP Finals, and Daniil Medvedev (28) and Taylor Fritz (27) will be contesting it.

Somewhat surprisingly, the two have only met once before with the Russian beating the American in straight sets at the Cincinnati Open in 2022. Fritz will fancy his chances of avenging that defeat having had arguably the stronger season of the two.

Follow the clash here.

12:40 CET - If you haven't yet watched any of last night's title-deciding clash at the WTA Finals between Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22), then you really should. At three hours and seven minutes, it was the tournament's longest match in 13 years and one of the best.

Read more about the American's win here.

11:08 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the ATP Finals!

The year-end tournament will get underway at 14:00 CET when Daniil Medvedev (28) and Taylor Fritz (27) face off, and that match will be followed by one between Jannik Sinner (23) and Alex De Minaur (25).