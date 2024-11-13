Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Zverev beats Ruud at ATP Finals after Alcaraz downs Rublev

Germany's Alexander Zverev hits a return to Norway's Casper Ruud
Germany's Alexander Zverev hits a return to Norway's Casper RuudMarco Bertorello / AFP
It's the second round of matches in the John Newcombe Group in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) taking on Andrey Rublev (27) and Alexander Zverev (27) up against Casper Ruud (25).

23:05 CET - That's all for today from Turin but the action resumes tomorrow with Taylor Fritz (27) taking on Alex De Minaur (25) before Jannik Sinner (23) faces Daniil Medvedev (28).

Check out the full program here.

22:09 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has brushed Casper Ruud (25) aside at the ATP Finals in Turin, winning their group-stage encounter 7-6, 6-3.

The win is Zverev's second of the phase and sees him go top of the group as the only player to win two from two. Ruud, on the other hand, has won one and lost one along with Carlos Alcaraz (21).

Zverev and Alcaraz face off next on Friday with Ruud playing Andrey Rublev (27) on the same day.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlahscore

20:43 CET - Play is now underway in Turin between Alexander Zverev (27) and Casper Ruud (25) in the day's final match.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

19:00 CET - We're just 90 minutes away from the second game of the day in Turin as second seed Alexander Zverev (27) faces Casper Ruud (25). A victory would see the Norwegian progress to the semi-finals with a match to spare.

Zverev leads the head-to-head record 3-2, including a win in the semi-finals at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Previous meetings
Previous meetingsFlashscore

15:48 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has beaten Andrey Rublev (27) 6-3, 7-6 in the pair's must-win clash in Turin.

After losing the first set comfortably, Rublev roared back late in the second to force a tiebreaker and take it deep but Alcaraz was too good in the end, edging the tiebreaker 10-8.

The win puts the Spaniard back on track in Turin with Rublev all but out of the running to progress.

Later on, at 20:30 CET, Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Casper Ruud (25) with the latter able to confirm his spot in the semi-finals with a win.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

14:15 CET - Play is now underway in Turin between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Andrey Rublev (27), with both players targeting a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

12:52 CET - Some breaking news to bring you as the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga has been postponed after a severe weather alert. This comes in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Spain.

Read the full story here.

12:30 CET - We're just 90 minutes away from the first game of the day in Turin between four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Andrey Rublev (27).

The pair have met twice before, with Rublev winning their most recent meeting in Madrid earlier this year.

Follow the match from 14:00 CET here.

Previous meetings
Previous meetingsFlashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action!

There are two matches taking place at the ATP Finals in Turin, with third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) up against Andrey Rublev (27) at 14:00 CET as both players target their first win of the tournament.

Following that clash, Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Casper Ruud (25) a little later at 20:30 CET, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Meanwhile, in Malaga, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals get underway as Iga Swiatek's (23) Poland face off against hosts Spain. That tie is due to start at 17:00 CET.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Ruud misses early last four chance as Zverev cruises to second win at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Andrey Rublev to stay in contention at ATP Finals in Turin
Updated
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Daniil Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP calendar with greater focus on big events
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals
Jannik Sinner battles past Taylor Fritz to claim second win in Turin at ATP Finals
Top tennis players complain about 'challenging' quality of ATP balls
Iga Swiatek and Poland targeting 'revenge' against Spain in BJK Cup
Medvedev bounces back at ATP Finals with straight-set win over De Minaur
