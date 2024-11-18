Tennis Tracker: Italy edge Poland in doubles decider to book BJK Cup final spot

Italy's Jasmine Paolini lost her singles rubber but won in the doubles

The ATP Finals are behind us but there is still loads of interesting tennis this week with the BJK Cup finals ending and the Davis Cup finals getting started on Tuesday.

00:28 CET - Italy have won the doubles rubber to book their spot in the BJK Cup final for the second year in a row!

Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) have beaten Poland's Iga Swiatek (23) and Katarzyna Kawa (32) 7-5, 7-5 to win the semi-final tie 2-1.

Earlier, Lucia Bronzetti (25) put Italy 1-0 up with a 6-4, 7-6 with against Magda Linette (32) before Swiatek beat Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to level the tie.

The second semi-final takes place on Tuesday with Great Britain taking on Slovakia.

23:10 CET - Both Iga Swiatek (23) and Jasmine Paolini (28) have backed up to represent their respective nations in the deciding doubles rubber in the BJK Cup semi-final between Poland and Italy.

22:06 CET - The comeback is complete, Iga Swiatek (23) has beaten Jasmine Paolini (28) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to save the semi-final for Poland at the BJK Cup.

With Italy and Poland both having won a singles rubber, the tie will be decider by the doubles matchup.

21:09 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) has come back to level her match with Jasmine Paolini (28) up at one set apiece. That means we are heading to a deciding set in Malaga in the second singles rubber.

If Paolini wins, Italy go through to the final with Poland out. If Swiatek wins, the two nations will play a doubles decider.

20:20 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has taken the first set against Iga Swiatek (23), winning 6-3. Swiatek needs to win the second set to keep Poland in the BJK Cup!

19:10 CET - It's Italy 1-0 Poland in the first BJK Cup semi-final thanks to Lucia Bronzetti (25), who has won 6-4, 7-6 against Magda Linette (32).

That means that world number two Iga Swiatek (23) now has to beat world number four Jasmine Paolini (28) in a repeat of this year's French Open final.

18:02 CET - The first set in Malaga has gone the way of Lucia Bronzetti (25), who edged it 6-4 in 43 minutes. The Italian lost her serve once but broke her opponent twice.

17:15 CET - The first semi-final match of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup is underway, with Magda Linette (32) serving first. Follow the match point by point here.

16:18 CET - First on the agenda in Malaga this evening is a match between Magda Linette (32) of Poland and Lucia Bronzetti (25) of Italy. The two have only faced off once before, in a United Cup clash at the start of 2023 that Linette won in straight sets.

14:35 CET - The Davis Cup finals kick off tomorrow, also in Malaga, with a clash between hosts Spain and the Netherlands. Every tennis fan in the world will be hoping that Rafael Nadal (38) will be fit to take part in his farewell event!

14:20 CET - Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the tennis on Flashscore. Unfortunately, it's not the busiest day ahead of us but we do have an interesting clash coming up!

With the Davis Cup finals starting tomorrow, today will be all about the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga. This afternoon, the first semi-final gets started with Iga Swiatek's (23) Poland taking on Jasmine Paolini's (28) Italy for a place in the decider.

Once we know the matchups, we will report them here. The action is set to start at 17:00 CET.

Tomorrow, the other semi-final takes place with Great Britain taking on Slovakia.