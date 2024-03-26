Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Alcaraz into Miami quarter-finals, Rybakina outlasts Sakkari

Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Alcaraz into Miami quarter-finals, Rybakina outlasts Sakkari
It's a huge day at the Miami Open with each of the 16 remaining men in action, battling it out to secure a place in the last eight, while the first two women's quarter-finals will also be taking place.

08:40 CET - The highest seed remaining in the women's draw, Elena Rybakina (24), is through to the semi-finals after a marathon 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 win over Maria Sakkari (28) in just under three hours. 

Match stats
Flashscore

08:25 CET - World number five Alexander Zverev (26) eased into the quarter-finals with a routine 6-1, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov (27), while Hungary's Fabian Marozsan (24) continued his impressive form against ninth seed Alex de Minaur (25), winning 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.

08:15 CET - Good morning! Carlos Alcaraz (20) has sealed his place in the Miami Open quarter-finals after an impressive 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Musetti (22). 

The Spaniard will face Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the last eight after the Bulgarian 11th seed battled back from a set down to overcome Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (27) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

23:01 CET - Three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka (33) was involved in a real slugfest with Yulia Putintseva (29), eventually battling to a 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 win in exactly three hours. 

21:59 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) battled back from a break down in the first set to seal a 6-4, 6-3 win over Christopher O'Connell (29).

19:44 CET - We have our first upset of the day, with world number eight Casper Ruud (25) being beaten 7-6(3), 6-3 by 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry (28).

18:50 CET - Defending champion Daniil Medvedev (28) had to battle through a really tight first set, before eventually sealing a relatively comfortable 7-6(5), 6-0 victory over Dominik Koepfer (29).

17:39 CET - Tomas Machac (23) is the first man through to the quarter-finals, easing past Matteo Arnaldi (23) 6-3, 6-3.

15:55 CET - What a day we have ahead of us, with the majority of the world's best men's players in action along with four of the final eight women standing.

It all begins in five minutes with a clash between exciting young talents Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Tomas Machac (23), and is then non-stop until the early hours. Our kind of day.

14:43 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Miami Open action!

Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment

